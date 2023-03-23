Following Her Surprise Performance On The Masked Singer, WWE's Alexa Bliss Clarifies Her Status For WrestleMania 39

The Masked Singer featured a WWE superstar on "Country Night," as Alexa Bliss was revealed after performing as the Axolotl. Bliss left it all on the stage but, unfortunately, was a one-and-done performer on the Fox series. Now, with her time on the program behind her, Bliss was kind enough to share with CinemaBlend what's next for her and an update on her status for WrestleMania 39.

Wrestling fans might've heard that Alexa Bliss recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and, as such, could miss some time while recovering. According to Bliss herself, however, it's looking like her recovery time won't be all that long:

Oh it’s short. Like, I got my stitches, I don’t know if you can see my stitches right here. Those come out in a week.

With that timeframe, Alexa Bliss should have her stitches out ahead of the official start of WrestleMania 39. So, if there's anything for her to do in the ring, it seems that she could be ready to face whatever challenge is presented to her.

Of course, there's a question about what Alexa Bliss will do at WrestleMania 39. Perhaps her performance as Axolotl on The Masked Singer got in the way of building any angles for the event, though with filming being done so far in advance, that seems unlikely. CinemaBlend asked Bliss straight up whether or not she'll be at WrestleMania 39, and learned the following:

I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see.

Alexa Bliss will be at WrestleMania 39, but it's still a question of whether or not the WWE will use her in one of the two nights. As of writing, she's not on the match card or rumored to be wrestling anyone. With that said, there are still a few shows left to establish a feud or match for her on SmackDown or Monday Night Raw, so we can continue to monitor the situation and see.

What seems most likely, based on where her story was headed prior to her absence, was that Alexa Bliss was going to re-team with Bray Wyatt and his new cohort Uncle Howdy. Unfortunately, there's a rumor circulating that Wyatt is dealing with an illness and may miss WrestleMania 39 as a result. Wyatt's opponent Bobby Lashley has revealed he'll be having a match at Mania regardless of what happens, which may not bode well for Wyatt showing up.

It's hard to say if that would jeopardize Bliss' appearance at the event, but it's possible that's why things are still up in the air. In either case, there's no denying that there are still many people who want to see her at the event, so hopefully, that will happen.

Those with a Hulu subscription can revisit Alexa Bliss' performance on The Masked Singer right now. Catch new episodes of Season 9 on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and have a blast guessing who is behind each mask.