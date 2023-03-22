WWE Star Alexa Bliss Talks About Her Skin Cancer Diagnosis And What's Next

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is on the mend after revealing she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. Bliss, who has been absent from the WWE as of late, took to social media to state that she's had some cancerous marks removed, and revealed what's coming next for her.

Alexa Bliss originally announced in a since-deleted Instagram Story (via TMZ) that she was treated for skin cancer at the American Skin Institute. When fans on Twitter popped up asking for more details, Bliss was happy to give them. The superstar explained to one curious wrestling fan that it all started with a spot on her face, saying:

There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊

Thankfully, it sounds like Alexa Bliss is now in the clear, as it were, though it's possible she'll have further appointments in the future. Bliss seems really positive following this procedure, though, so I wouldn't imagine there's any reason for fans to worry.

As for whether or not Alexa Bliss will continue to be absent from upcoming WWE events, that's up in the air. While it's still unknown whether or not Bliss will be worked into the match card for WrestleMania 39, it does seem like this procedure won't take her out of action for too long based on Bliss' comments:

Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol

My Health Alberta says that it can take 3 to 6 weeks for the skin to heal after skin cancer removal, which could impact what Alexa Bliss can do at WrestleMania 39. With the event less than two weeks away, it's possible that Bliss' involvement may be limited to a backstage segment, potentially involving Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt.

Even before this information was known, however, there was a question of what role Alexa Bliss would have at WrestleMania 39, if any. As mentioned, it appeared that the WWE was setting up Bliss to be paired back with Bray Wyatt, but neither superstar has been present on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown as of late. Rumors have surfaced recently that Wyatt is dealing with an illness, so his status is up in the air.

If Alexa Bliss is out of the mix for WrestleMania, she'll be one of quite a few notable WWE stars that could miss out on the event. Superstars like Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles are all looking like they'll miss out on wrestling's biggest night for various reasons, in addition to everyone that's been mentioned so far. It's inevitable that stars get left by the wayside, even with two nights of matches. Hopefully, those that are cleared for action will get a chance to compete and make their own special WrestleMania moment.

Anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription will be able to stream WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd. I'm absolutely thrilled about all the action on the way, and hoping there are still some surprises we don't know about on the way.