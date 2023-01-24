Both The Undertaker And Bray Wyatt Addressed Their 'Special' Moment At WWE's Raw XXX

The WWE pulled out all the stops for Raw XXX, the USA stalwart's 30th anniversary event, and superstars past and present were in attendance to celebrate three decades of Monday Night Raw. Fans were treated to one special and unexpected moment involving The Undertaker helping Bray Wyatt deliver a beating to LA Knight ahead of their eventual match at the Royal Rumble. Now, both of the big and burly athletes have shared their thoughts on the moment, possibly with some additional insight into a brief exchange that viewers saw go down during the broadcast.

Before the segment ended, audiences spotted Undertaker (who was sporting his classic American Badass persona) whispering something to Bray Wyatt before exiting the ring. The Phenom hit up Twitter to reply to an official WWE tweet asking what was said in that moment, and he wrote the following:

Moments define this industry. This one was special! https://t.co/twvK5NEU6uJanuary 24, 2023 See more

It's unclear if The Undertaker was explaining what he said to Bray Wyatt or if he was just commenting on the moment they shared at Raw XXX. It certainly felt like a torch-passing moment for "The Deadman" to pause on a choke slam and instead allow Wyatt a chance to perform the "Sister Abigail" on LA Knight.

I also couldn't help but notice The Undertaker opted to wear his far-less popular American Badass ring gear, perhaps to establish further that Bray Wyatt currently reigns supreme as one of the darkest and strangest wrestlers in the WWE. Whatever Taker said and the significance behind the moment clearly meant a lot to Wyatt, who said the following after his big moment with the WWE legend:

This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight pic.twitter.com/nQHYWNq7CLJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Bray Wyatt's response is very much in line with his current wrestling persona, in which the "real" Bray has struggled with navigating the darker personas within him. Still, it's easy to see the actual man behind the character was thankful for Undertaker's willingness to give his public seal of approval in front of WWE fans.

WWE likely doesn't have any future plans for The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt at upcoming WWE events considering that Taker's career is essentially more about interacting with fans outside of the ring. With that said, those with a Peacock Premium subscription might be tempted to revisit their past showdown at WrestleMania 31. Taker emerged victorious in that encounter, which could factor into his willingness to sign off on Wyatt now.

"Let Him Win" (Image credit: WWE) The Internet Wrestling Database states Bray Wyatt has lost 65% of his total matches within the WWE.

Whether or not Bray Wyatt will measure up to the phenomenal career of The Undertaker remains to be seen. Wyatt is universally regarded as one of the most creative wrestlers in the industry, but the WWE has done an objectively poor job in the past of booking him as a legitimate threat within the company, whereas the 'Taker was reguarly involved with the biggest matches of any given year.

Bray Wyatt's upcoming Royal Rumble match with LA Knight will be the first real opportunity to see how the WWE will handle the character since his return and whether he might be more threatening to the WWE roster in the coming year. The Undertaker's seal of approval seems like another positive sign Wyatt's talents won't be squandered again, but we can only wait and see.

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will square off at the 2023 Royal Rumble, which streams on Peacock Saturday, January 28th, with the pre-show beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, we'll see more about what's happening with Wyatt and the identity of the mysterious Uncle Howdy.