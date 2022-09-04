Following WWE's Clash At The Castle, Cody Rhodes Drops A Cryptic Message

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the WWE’s latest pay-per-view, Clash At The Castle. Read at your own risk!

The WWE’s latest pay-per-view event, Clash At The Castle, was one for the books, as the people of Cardiff, Wales, (and anyone with Peacock premium subscription) experienced the brand's first major event to be held in a major stadium in thirty years. They also watched Universal Champion Roman Reigns go to the absolute limit with Drew McIntyre but, thanks to some interference from the up-and-coming game-shaker Solo Sikoa, Reigns was able to retain. After all that and some other wrestling action though, Cody Rhodes interestingly dropped a cryptic message on social media.

Cody Rhodes stayed active on Twitter and other social media platforms during this recent stretch of his career. He's been out of the ring ever since he defeated Seth Rollins and then took a step back in order to recover from a gnarly torn pec injury. While Rhodes posts a decent amount, there’s definitely something a little different about this recent one, which was shared the day after Roman Reigns successfully defended his title:

Hmm pic.twitter.com/nWMXUMESmMSeptember 4, 2022 See more

WWE fans in the replies immediately began to wonder if the star is signaling his return at an upcoming WWE event, and it’s a fair question to ask. It’s not entirely clear how long Rhodes’ will need to recover from his torn pec and, even when it’s healed, how much time he’ll need to prepare to get back in a wrestling ring.

When Cody Rhodes first stepped away, some speculated that the average recovery time for pec surgery would place him back in the WWE around the same time as the Royal Rumble. Given that the winner of the Royal Rumble often gets the title opportunity of their choosing, some feel like this would be the ultimate opportunity to bring Rhodes back and give him the chance to not only be featured at WrestleMania but hold one of the biggest championship titles in the WWE for the first time in his long wrestling career. It’s something his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, never achieved and a goal Cody hasn’t been too subtle about going for.

Winning at WrestleMania would be a dream but, with Triple H in charge of creative and new wrestlers joining the org at a rapid pace, plans can change. This is especially true with rumors of The Rock competing at WrestleMania 39 and, per recent reports, there are discussions about Roman Reigns dropping the titles soon. Assuming The Prince Of Pro Wrestling is in a place where he can return and compete, is it possible he’ll come back soon and get that long-awaited title match?

Another possibility is that the WWE could be sending Cody Rhodes back to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown but not in a wrestling capacity at this time. Having him back in front of crowds would help build momentum for his actual in-ring return, or even help bolster the hype behind other superstars. It was widely reported a couple of weeks ago that his wife, Brandi Rhodes, worked a match at the WWE Performance Center (via Fightful ), so maybe his return could be linked to her return to wrestling?

We can speculate all day, but the only thing we know is there’s no denying that many fans want the star back in the WWE. Hopefully, that will happen before too long, because the brand really needs a wrestler who can finally topple Roman Reigns’ impressive title run.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I don’t know if we should expect Cody Rhodes to make an appearance anytime soon, but this latest picture does raise a lot of questions.