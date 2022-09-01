The WWE Is Adding Two Wrestlers Who May Drastically Shake Up The Main Event Scene

The WWE is going through some big changes following Vince McMahon’s retirement , and the recently instated head of creative Triple H is doing a lot to shake up the status quo. While fans have seen Becky Lynch turn face again , with some underutilized wrestlers being given more opportunities, there hasn’t been a major shakeup to the main event scene just yet. That could soon change, however, as reports of Braun Strowman’s return and Solo Sikoa’s call-up from NXT might drastically change things up for big storylines.

Reports surfaced over the past couple of days about both wrestlers, with PWInsider sharing news that Braun Strowman will be at the upcoming Monday Night Raw in Kansas City, and that Solo Sikoa will debut on the main roster within the next month. Here’s what fans need to know about both, and how they could impact the main event scene upon their arrival.

(Image credit: WWE)

Braun Strowman

The WWE’s mass roster releases in 2021 and beyond were big in general, but the early release of Braun Strowman was definitely one of the first that truly shocked fans . The former Universal Champion was a main event regular and the type of hulking presence that easily matched up with other behemoth wrestlers like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Strowman spent some time in the independent circuits following his release, and most notably worked with the “Control Your Narrative” organization . But he’s apparently coming back to the WWE, and it’s hard to imagine him receiving anything less than a major title shot soon after it happens.

Keep in mind that Braun Strowman held multiple titles during his first run on the main roster, so it wouldn’t be wise for the company to bring him in as someone who'd need to re-climb the ladder and re-pay dues. Strowman, at the very least, is worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as athletes like Seth Rollins, so I imagine he’ll get off to a fast start in this second run and maybe even secure a title within a month of his arrival.

(Image credit: WWE)

Solo Sikoa

If you don’t follow NXT, the name Solo Sikoa may not mean much, but Monday Night Raw and SmackDown viewers will surely be interested to learn that this blonde Samoan is none other than the younger brother the the dominant wrestling twins, The Usos. Sikoa gained a lot of hype in NXT with a wrestling style that stands apart from his brothers', but there are whispers of him linking up with the tag team in his main roster call-up all the same.

Adding Solo to The Usos and, by proxy, The Bloodline stable alongside Roman Reigns sounds like an incredible idea. While four people in any stable can occasionally feel a bit bloated, I think putting him in the mix will absolutely make the Bloodline an even more dominant faction than it already is. It’ll be super hard for the Tribal Chief to drop his titles if he has three superstars plus Paul Heyman working behind the scenes to ensure his victories. Hopefully, this all plays out as amazingly as it theoretically could.