If The WWE Keeps Dropping These Blatant CM Punk References, I Really Hope It Means His Return Is Happening

Ever since CM Punk was fired from AEW, rumors have run rampant regarding the superstar's chances of returning to the WWE. While the company hasn't officially commented on any possible negotiations with Punk, there's been no shortage of references to the wrestler on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. And after the latest blatant nod to him, I can only hope for all our sakes that McMahon & Co. are indeed in the process of locking down his return.

Previously, many CM Punk teases were just a line or two by commentary or a reference made in a wrestler's promo. Now, the WWE has tried to make it obvious after taking to Instagram and highlighting Shinsuke Nakamura hitting Punk's GTS move on Ricochet. Take a look at the clip below, which is littered with comments excited about the wrestler's potential return:

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) A photo posted by on

As if highlighting a wrestler using CM Punk's finisher wasn't enough, USA Network's official account left the comment "Best in the world" on the post. Even non-fans wouldn't have to search long at all with a Peacock Premium subscription to find that phrase linked to Punk, so it almost feels like the WWE is moving well past the point of subtle.

With John Cena Confirming WWE Status After SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends, What Does It Mean For The Rock? (Image credit: WWE) What's going to happen with The Rock?

The lack of subtlety is surprising, especially considering the recent rumors surrounding CM Punk's status. Fightful Select reported neither side is engaged in talks about a return, and Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company wasn't interested in signing him based on the number of troubling incidents he had throughout his tenure in AEW.

Rumors, of course, are not official and shouldn't be taken as gospel truth when speaking to whether or not we'll see CM Punk at upcoming WWE events. At the same time, I can't help but think of when the wrestler walked away from his employer years ago and how that situation was handled.

For those who may not remember, after CM Punk began no-showing to WWE shows, the company played into the "will he, won't he" element of a potential return. This included a big stunt in which his theme music played at a Monday Night Raw in Chicago, only for Paul Heyman to come out and address the crowd.

CM Punk hadn't returned to the WWE, and it seems he was never serious about doing so until recently. Even so, the company continued to play up the possibility of a return to its audience while never saying too much about what was actually happening behind the scenes.

It makes me wonder if all these teases are being done because the WWE has CM Punk locked down and confirmed to make a big debut at Survivor Series in Chicago or because the hype of it is generating interest. WrestleTix reported the pay-per-view is already sold out, and it's still over a month away. Clearly, some of those tickets were purchased in hopes CM Punk would show up at his old company, so I'm really hoping it happens and a lot of fans don't end up disappointed.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more possible nods to CM Punk and many other exciting storylines currently unfolding.