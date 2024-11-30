WWE Insider Shares Big Drew McIntyre Update About Rumored Return, Here’s Why I’m Skeptical

With upcoming WWE events right around the corner, it's hard not to be thrilled about the start of WrestleMania season. We're about to head into some big events, and if you loved 2024, you might be wondering when Drew McIntyre is going to show his face again. We now have an insider claiming to have some details on that, but I remain highly skeptical for a couple of reasons.

The Scottish Warrior was last seen in the WWE in a Hell In A Cell match against CM Punk. The match gained acclaim from the wrestling community and left McIntyre bloodied to the point he needed sixteen staples in his head. He's been away from the brand, but I think many expect him to return when we watch Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription. So, what's the latest on his return timeline? Here's what's being said.

What The Rumored Status Is For Drew McIntyre's WWE Return

PWInsider inquired about Drew McIntyre's status for an in-ring return, and was told nothing is set in stone about what he'll be doing when he returns. With that said, there have been pitches about what his creative direction will be when he does return. It gives the impression that we won't be seeing the former champion for a while, but I feel the timing of this update is just a bit suspicious.

In CinemaBlend's Survivor Series predictions, Mack Rawden has The OG Bloodline and CM Punk coming out on top against the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed. I agree with that prediction, but have long questioned the motive of including Punk and Reed in the match. Neither has anything to do with the Bloodline storyline, and I think that's the key to how two other big superstars will get worked in.

I raved not long ago about how Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins have the best feud of 2024 in WWE, and I think it's fair to say CM Punk and Drew McIntyre weren't far behind. What are the odds that half of these people are in a Survivor Series match with very little to do with either of them? If I were a betting man, I'd say some outside interference is on the horizon, and Rollins and McIntyre may be quietly waiting to strike during the big match.

This feels especially true for McIntyre, whose entire feud with Punk has consisted of surprise returns and attacks on the other. If ever there was a time to take the wrestler out, it would be when he's fighting for his life against the stacked Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

I can understand if some people think the feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has run its course and don't want to reignite the flame after HIAC was so spectacular. At the same time, this feels like a blood feud that began with Punk's real arm injury that kept him out of competing at WrestleMania 40 and Punk losing his Money In The Bank cash-in. I think there are still legs in this feud that could bleed into WrestleMania season, especially with no clear direction for either wrestler going forward. We'll see what happens, but I have a feeling Drew's return is sooner than later.

Survivor Series kicks off on Peacock on Saturday, November 30, with the stream starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. We'll see if Drew McIntyre shows up, or if he'll make an appearance a little further down the road.