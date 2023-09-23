Is AEW In Trouble? 4 Reasons For Fans To Worry (and 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic)

I've said it once, and I'll say it again. I'm a fan of AEW. I'd even say that I'm a big fan.

How could I not be? AEW got this once-lapsed wrestling fan to come back to being a weekly watcher. So, it kind of pains me to ask this question, but is AEW in trouble?

I'm not saying that I think AEW is going to shutter its doors anytime soon, or that it's going to go the way of WCW and just be swallowed up by WWE. But, I do think there are some troubling recent events (but also some positive ones!) that I’d like to discuss.

(Image credit: AEW)

Cause To Worry: The Ratings Are Not Good On Rampage And Collision, Especially

When AEW Collision was first announced, I had some high hopes. But, I also had some questions. Most notably, I wanted to know if AEW really even needed a third show. Sure, its flagship program, AEW Dynamite, was/is doing well on Wednesday nights (And it’s one of the shows that I think makes AEW a better product than WWE), but based on what's been reported, its Friday night show, Rampage, has bad ratings on a regular basis (that seem to be getting worse). So, I wasn’t sure if AEW really needed to add another show on a night (Saturday) that doesn’t seem to do them any favors.

And, again, based on what's being reported, the ratings for Collision aren't great. Viewership has been low with its key demographics of 18-49-year-olds, and it looks like Collision took a noticeable dip once it was announced that CM Punk was fired. So, yeah. That’s not good. However…

(Image credit: AEW)

Reason To Be Optimistic: AEW Dynamite Is Still Doing Well

Here’s some good news. Though Collision and Rampage seem to be hanging on by a thread, AEW Dynamite seems to be consistently holding onto its ratings. According to Fightful, while AEW hasn’t quite reached the heights of 1.409 million viewers as they did with their debut episode, AEW Dynamite has reportedly maintained a pretty consistent total hovering around 800,000 viewers or higher.

And this is still big news! While it doesn’t hit WWE Smackdown or Raw numbers, it’s still averaging above NXT numbers, which is no small feat. You have to remember that even though AEW has generated some buzz (a rather loud buzz, at that), it’s still only four years old.

I know a lot of wrestling fans online like to argue about WWE being better than AEW, and vice-versa, but the fact that this discussion is even taking place in the first place is a testament to just how much ground AEW Dynamite has made since it started back in 2019. And that’s certainly worth something. Even so…

(Image credit: AEW)

Cause To Worry: CM Punk's Firing Generated So Much Negativity When Everyone Should Have Been Talking About Wembley

All In at Wembley Stadium was undoubtedly AEW’s biggest event to date, but all anybody really talked about afterward was the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and Jack Perry, which was followed by Tony Khan’s firing of Punk. This is a real shame, because selling 80,000 tickets is a big deal for any promotion, especially a young one like AEW.

And now, we have people wondering what CM Punk’s next move will be. Will he go back to WWE? Will WWE even accept him, given their feelings on him in the past? Some people online are suggesting that maybe CM Punk could return at Survivor Series, while others are already deciding not to watch Collision if Punk isn’t going to be there.

All of this is to say that even though All In at Wembley Stadium was definitely a major event for AEW, it kind of sucks that one wrestler alone can steal all of its thunder, and now the focus is entirely on him, rather than the promotion. It’s a bummer, but it’s true.

(Image credit: AEW)

Reason To Be Optimistic: AEW Looks To Be Expanding Its Pay-Per-Views And Moving Them To MAX

According to Forbes, AEW might be expanding its PPVs to 12 times a year, and also streaming them on MAX in 2024, which is a huge deal.

A problem that AEW seems to have (and this is coming from a fan) is that it doesn’t always seem necessary to purchase their PPVs. I think a major part of this is because they struggle to announce meaningful matches through interesting, weeks-long buildup. Instead, matches will sometimes be announced literally days before the event, which means hype levels are super low before PPVs.

But, if AEW can get in 12 PPVs a year, it might mean that they’re always building storylines toward the big events, which would be super enticing. It’s also seemingly a win if they manage to get PPVs on MAX, much like WWE does with Peacock. Shoot, I mean, I already subscribe to MAX, so getting “free” PPVs would feel like a win to me, and I’m sure it would feel like that to other fans as well, given the relatively decent value you get from the platform.

(Image credit: AEW)

Cause To Worry: Jade Cargill Is Going To WWE (And That Makes Me Worried About Others Following)

When rumors started to swirl around Jade Cargill reportedly heading to WWE, many AEW fans gave a collective groan. First Cody Rhodes, and now Jade? Who’s next? Wardlow (Honestly, even as an AEW fan, I think I would be happy to see Wardlow go to WWE, since AEW totally mishandles him).

But, it just makes me worry, since honestly, Tony Khan gave Jade Cargill the moon when it came to her push. Cargill had the longest reign out of any AEW wrestler at 508 days when she held the TBS Championship. I don’t know how much she was being paid (And WWE is likely giving her the big bucks for her to jump ship), but if Jade, who was given the keys to the kingdom at AEW is leaving, then who else might possibly go when their contract is up?

And, if it’s MJF, who I still think is the best thing going in wrestling right now, then God help me, I might tune out myself. I’m dead serious.

(Image credit: AEW)

Reason To Be Optimistic: Wembley Stadium’s Huge Turn-Out Shows That AEW Has International Appeal

I know I mentioned earlier how CM Punk stole the spotlight away from the huge turnout at Wembley Stadium, but I just want to circle back to All In again, because really, those numbers are a big deal. One takeaway from this event is that AEW should possibly do more shows around the world, and maybe expand to other territories for its PPVs.

For one thing, AEW has a good relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it would be interesting to see major PPVs all around Asia. The fact is, maybe Khan and company should consider putting on major shows around the world for some of its supposed expansion of PPVs. Really, the sky’s the limit if AEW has broad appeal outside of the states. That said…

(Image credit: WWE)

Cause To Worry: WWE Is Hotter Than It's Been In Years Right Now

I’ve been trying to put a positive spin on AEW’s current situations, but it’s impossible to deny that WWE is hotter than it’s been in years right now. I primarily only watch AEW, but even I had to tune in when I heard that The Rock made his return to WWE. Sure, it was only an appearance, but just think of the possibilities. I can’t stand Roman Reigns (I think the Bloodline storyline is corny), but I’d watch The Rock vs. Roman. Who wouldn’t?

I also have interest in wrestlers like Gunther, and I’m not alone as he’s very popular within the company. The issue is, in the past, WWE seemed rather stagnant (and might be heading back in that direction if the rumors are true that Vince is fully back in creative), but as it stands right now, WWE actually seems like it’s building the kind of momentum (even in football season), that AEW just doesn’t seem to have right now.

But, those are just a few of my thoughts. Are you a concerned AEW fan, or do you think I’m blowing things way out of proportion? For more wrestling news, making sure to swing around here often.