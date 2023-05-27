5 Huge Questions AEW Still Needs To Answer As They Prepare To Launch Collision

I’ve never been a lapsed Catholic, but I have been a lapsed wrestling fan. There was a long period in my life when I wouldn’t tune in to wrestling at all, even though I LOVE the squared circle. But then, AEW came along, and it brought this lapsed wrestling fan back into the fold.

I’ve already discussed why MJF is currently the best thing to happen to pro wrestling, and AEW’s best two-man tag-teams (though, I think I need to soon talk about the three-man tag teams, since they have a healthy division), but now, I want to pose a question, which is this: Does AEW need another show? Because that’s what we’re getting with AEW’s Collision, which is set to debut on June 17th. Even as a loyal fan, I have some questions regarding it. Such as…

(Image credit: AEW)

Does AEW Even Need A Third Show?

This is actually an interesting and even existential question for AEW, as does it even need a third show? Need is the key word here, since even though the promotion has proven to be a very popular alternative to the WWE, it is still just that. An alternative. Their flagship show, AEW Dynamite, which takes place on Wednesday nights, had its highest viewership on its debut episode, with a commendable 1.4 million people tuning in. That said, this is below even May 22nd’s Monday Night Raw, which had a viewership of 1.638 million viewers.

Yes, the viewership for Raw fluctuates throughout the year–especially during the NFL season–but overall, the WWE is still the biggest show in town, and if AEW’s most popular show, Dynamite, isn’t pulling in comparable numbers to the WWE’s, then would a third show really help bolster interest in the product? Maybe, maybe not; but I will say this. As a huge fan of AEW, one complaint I do have is that they have such a huge roster of talent in the locker room, and many of them never really get their chance to shine. I mean, I love Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy, and members of the JAS as much as the next fan, but we see a lot more of them than we see of wrestlers like Keith Lee, or Riho.

I think this actually hurts the brand, since the lack of consistency of seeing certain wrestlers might be off-putting to fans of those wrestlers. But, thankfully, Collision sounds like it will be a brand split from Dynamite, a la Raw and Smackdown for the WWE, and as we’ve written about before, those being separate makes the WWE universe better as a whole. So, to have there be a definitive split like that for AEW actually could be immensely popular in spreading interest of it. That said…

(Image credit: AEW)

Should AEW Only Focus On Dynamite Instead Of Creating A New Show?

One could argue that maybe AEW should purely focus on Dynamite rather than creating a third show (I’ll get to Rampage in a few), and I might tend to agree with that argument. For one thing, when most people think of AEW, they likely think of Dynamite, as that’s where all the major matches occur. It’s also where all the PPV’s are mostly set up, storywise, and where the most viewers tune in.

So, in that way, maybe AEW Dynamite would be better suited as a three hour show, like Monday Night Raw, rather than a two hour show. In this way, since regular fans are already tuning in to Dynamite, they might stick around and see some of their favorite wrestlers who don’t often get screen time on Wednesdays. And, maybe, just maybe, having a three hour show could be a way to garner new fans, as fans of the WWE might tune in at 11 if they’re channel surfing and happen to catch wrestling on during a Wednesday night.

Because look, I’m not saying that I don’t want more AEW, as it's doing a lot right currently (even better than WWE in a number of ways). But maybe it is better to put all of your eggs in one basket. I only say this because…

(Image credit: AEW)

How Will AEW Collision Effect AEW Rampage?

I think it’s safe to say that most people tend to ignore AEW’s one hour Friday show, Rampage. According to stats from May 19th, 2023, Rampage was number 24 in the top 50 original cable telecasts in the time slot. This was way below WWE Smackdown numbers, which to be fair, is on network TV.

However, Rampage has always just felt like an afterthought of a program. Even though it often features mainstays like the Blackpool Combat Club, it still doesn’t feel like must-see TV. I’m only speaking for myself here and not for other fans, but I will say that I never make Rampage a priority like I do with Dynamite. It doesn’t help that Rampage often gets bumped around due to other sporting events occurring at the time. But, when we get AEW Collision, I feel like it’s going to make Rampage even less necessary.

Unless they relegate Rampage to having up-and-comers battle, like the WWE does with NXT, then I’m not sure who’s going to watch it. Anyway, wasn’t that what AEW Dark Elevation was for? Perhaps Rampage will become the “new” Dark Elevation. Who’s to say, but it definitely makes me wonder where it fits in with a Collision world.

(Image credit: AEW)

Why Is Collision Going To Be On Saturday Nights?

Here’s another important question: why Saturday nights? One reason why I often don’t watch Rampage is because it’s on Friday, and I play video games then. But, I’m a parent, and I take my breaks whenever I can. Much younger people than I usually go out on Fridays. So, when I do catch Rampage, it’s always after I’ve recorded it, which is why I often don’t watch it.

Collision, however, is on an even worse night, one might say, as it’s on the weekend. I get that this is one of the only nights where there isn’t some other wrestling program on, and that’s fine, but I find it hard to believe that Collision is going to garner high numbers unless it’s drastically different from Dynamite. That is, of course, unless it's trying to garner fans who don’t already watch that show, which is a possibility. Honestly, a lot hinges on the roster that Collision brings to the table, which leads me to my final question.

(Image credit: TBS)

What’s Going On With CM Punk?

Is CM Punk coming back to AEW? Is he not? Well, according to recent scuttlebutt, CM Punk will be making his return debut on Collision, which is a good thing, indeed, since it probably needs him.

Before the big tussle in the backroom, which had him, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks suspended for awhile, I was all set up for a CM Punk heel turn. I don’t really know much about him as a person, but as a wrestler, he’s always compelling, and wherever he goes, I’ll watch. I think a lot of his fans would, too.

But, here’s the issue. The overall feeling toward Punk, and of Punk himself, is always temperamental. Who’s to say that if he does, in fact, come to Collision that he won’t start beefing with somebody else on the roster, and either get canned (unlikely, given that he’s reportedly being brought back) or decides to walk (much more likely, given his history). I love him and all, but can Collision survive if he decides he’s fed up with the promotion? I’ll just say this: Pray for Tony Khan.

That’s all of my questions. I’ll definitely be checking out the debut of Collision, but we’ll see if I stick around. For more news on all things AEW, make sure to swing by here often.