'A Great Chapter': John Cena's Drops Another Cryptic Hint About His WWE Future, And It's Making Me Kinda Sad

The WWE is on fire right now, and while he's mostly doing movies these days, John Cena has played a part in the success. His impromptu appearance at WrestleMania 40 was a highlight that helped Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship, but when will "The Champ" get his time to shine again? Wrestling fans are still waiting for Cena to get that record-breaking seventeenth world title, and given his recent comments about retiring from the WWE, the company might want to set something up soon.

John Cena has talked about when he'll stop wrestling for the WWE in the past, but after his big return in the back half of 2023, it seemed like he still had plenty left in the tank. That might not be how he feels, however, as the actor spoke to People about his lifelong relationship with fitness and how the sun is setting on being an active pro wrestler:

I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started. Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart's beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it's year 23 for me — and the sun's setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life.

John Cena's 2023 run was great, though it was clear in some areas that the once-dominant champion had lost a step. He wasn't quite as explosive in the ring, and based on booking, appeared to prefer tag-team matches. With him saying that the sun is setting on his WWE career, does he have enough left in the tank for another title opportunity at an upcoming WWE event ?

There's no shortage of wrestling fans who would love to see that as a seventeenth world title championship would have Cena surpass a long-held record by wrestling legend Ric Flair. Unfortunately, time isn't on his side to win a title, and with a main event scene in the WWE that looks like it'll be dominated by Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is there room for him to come in and try to end his career with a tremendous addition to his legacy?

After looking back at some of his most iconic title runs with a Peacock Premium subscription, I concede that one last title reign feels unnecessary. John Cena carried the WWE on his back through some rough years and will forever be remembered as one of the company's greatest names if he were to retire today. He doesn't need any accolades to further cement his legacy, especially now that he's spun pro wrestling into a successful acting career in Hollywood.

Pro wrestling is a business rooted in creating major moments, and what bigger moment could there be for John Cena than going out on top with a record-setting achievement that will take a very long time for another superstar to accomplish? Even if the WWE doesn't need Cena, the company owes him a great final run whenever he's ready so the wrestling world can celebrate his tremendous legacy.

There is no word at this time when John Cena may return to the WWE, but maybe he'll end up being the unseen member of the Wyatt Sicks. Honestly, I'd love that, though I think it's highly unlikely, and I would rather wait for some official word of his return from the company.