John Cena Dropped A DC-Related Post On Social Media, And Now I'm Wondering How It Might Link To His Heel Turn In The WWE

I'm so fascinated by this.

The wait for WWE's biggest upcoming events got infinitely more unbearable the moment John Cena's shocking heel turn went down. Everyone from Hulk Hogan to the common wrestling fan is tuned in to see what Cena might do now that he's turned villain, and the DC reference made in one of his latest Instagram posts might give us a clue or two for how he intends to handle things.

The rest of the world may be waiting for Cena to return to DC for Peacemaker Season 2, but wrestling fans will be thrilled to see he referenced another iconic live-action comic book character on social media. Take a look at his picture of Batman's Cesar Romero as The Joker, which he shared ahead of his upcoming appearance on Monday Night Raw:

As we've reported when he referenced Taylor Swift and other details on social media, nothing about John Cena's Instagram posts is ever straightforward. As such, here's my best guess as to what the meaning behind this post is and how excited wrestling fans should be about it.

John Cena Intends To Be The Joker To Cody Rhodes Batman

One possible meaning behind this post speaks to the longstanding dynamic of Batman and The Joker throughout pop culture. Joker acts as the antithesis of The Dark Knight, striking fear into the hearts of Gotham citizens just when the hero inspires hope. he's one of the most iconic villains in comics history, and one the movies are fond of highlighting again and again.

One thing I do wonder is why he specifically highlighted Cesar Romero's Joker for this post and not some of the other Best Joker portrayals in movies. Romero's Joker was a more playful type of rogue than more hardcore versions of the villain, so perhaps Cena is hinting he'll be a similar type of heel? I'm iffy on that theory because he posted a picture of Heath Ledger's Joker previously, so I may be reading too heavily into the type of Joker being shared.

Cena Intends To Sow Chaos And Stun Fans With This Heel Turn

John Cena turning heel is uncharted territory, and it's only something the WWE considered once before and didn't pull the trigger on. Seeing him play the villain is shocking enough, but perhaps the superstar doesn't want to stop there. He doesn't want to just be a villain, he wants to be one of the more memorable ones in WWE history.

Admittedly, it's a tall order as the WWE has had some fantastic heels over the years. At the same time, it's almost necessary that John Cena be as evil as The Joker and sow chaos because it will take a lot to shed the good guy persona he's curated over the past few decades in the WWE. I'm really rooting for it to work out, and that he brings the Joker energy this post might be teasing to the WWE.

Tune in to WWE's Monday Night Raw to see what John Cena has to say after his attack on Cody Rhodes and a tease of what might happen when the two square off at WrestleMania 41. April ca.n't get here soon enough, and I'm counting down the days until these two are in Las Vegas

