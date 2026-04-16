Randy Orton Should Beat Cody Rhodes At Mania, And WWE Should Push It Even Further

With just days to go until WrestleMania 42, superstars are getting set for another two nights in Las Vegas for the biggest wrestling show on Earth. CinemaBlend has made our picks for who will win each match, and while it may surprise some, we have Randy Orton winning in the Night 2 Main Event.

It's a title change I'd welcome, even if I could've done without Pat McAfee being inserted into the whole thing. Regardless of that, I think we're past due for a new era for Randy Orton, and if I'm being honest, I think I'd like to see him ultimately go on to topple John Cena's record with the most championships in WWE history.

(Image credit: WWE / USA Network)

How Close Is Randy Orton To John Cena's Record?

Should Randy Orton win at WrestleMania 42, he'll be a fifteen-time champion. That only puts him two title wins away from defeating John Cena's record of seventeen. Orton is currently 46-years-old, and while he was sidelined and needed back surgery a couple of years ago, he's recovered and said he'd love to wrestle until he was 50.

Article continues below

That's plenty of time for him to win three more titles, and considering Orton is having one of the best runs of his pro wrestling career in WWE at the moment, I think there's an argument to make for pushing him to that number. The only real hurdle in his way is the WWE, which would probably rather keep John Cena's record intact for as long as possible, especially considering he just recently set it before retiring from pro wrestling.

(Image credit: WWE)

Why I'm More Invested In Randy Orton Being WWE's Record-Setting Champion Compared To John Cena

I love John Cena and all he's done for the WWE in his career. That said, he's successfully transitioned out of the industry into Hollywood and has many accolades to hang his hat on. He'll continue to be a big name in movies and television beyond his WWE career.

Can the same be said for Randy Orton? A guy who has been in the WWE as long, and now longer than Cena? Not only that, he's maintained a relatively high position on the roster throughout the decades because he's Mr. consistent. Whether it's Monday Night Raw or Night of Champions, you're going to get the best Orton has.

And yet, memories and legacies tend to fade when talents finally hang up their boots, and Randy Orton is just too good to be forgotten. I think he needs the record more than Cena, and in truth, is representative of a life in WWE, having joined at 22. He's been a company workhorse for years and thrived in just about every situation he's been placed in. For that, shouldn't he be given the honor of being remembered as the best champion the WWE has ever seen?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's just my opinion, and food for thought as the WWE heads into WrestleMania on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th on ESPN Unlimited. Fingers crossed this event overdelivers, and we get to see the beginning of what would be a great era celebrating Randy Orton.