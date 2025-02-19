WWE Reportedly Finalized Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania 41 Plans, So Now I Have One Major Request

As we await all the upcoming WWE events on the mat-covered road to WrestleMania 41, the company is still securing plans for its two-night event in Las Vegas and lining up superstars for matches worthy of the premiere event. It's being alleged by a prominent insider that Jacob Fatu's plans are secured, and those attending and streaming with their Peacock Premium subscriptions will likely see him lock horns with Solo Sikoa.

Fatu has received red-hot reception from the fans since he first debuted with the new Bloodline, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for him. On the heels of this latest news, however, I have a big request for how his storyline will proceed, but let's address why the 'Mania rumor makes a lot of sense.

Why Jacob Fatu Facing Solo Sikoa Makes Sense

WWE insider Wrestlevotes reported the rumor during a Backstage Pass Q&A and stated the current plan for WrestleMania 41 is to put Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu up against each other (via WrestlingNews.co). While it initially seemed that Fatu might be targeting Bron Breakker and his Intercontinental title, it seems the Bloodline feud will be resolved with these two settling their dispute in the ring. With The Rock seemingly dodging WrestleMania after some weird WWE appearances, these two had to resolve the storyline built over the past year on their own.

I Want Jacob Fatu To Move On From Samoan Family Drama After WrestleMania

I believe the WWE has been pretty spot on with decision-making in the past year, even with the controversial decision of having Jey Uso win the Royal Rumble. That said, I can't help but feel they're making a major misstep here with Jacob Fatu, who is skyrocketing up the main roster ladder as one of the most interesting heels in the company. The only thing he's done since arriving has had great matches, and has gotten massively over with the crowd on that alone.

The WWE is making a huge mistake putting Jacob Fatu with Solo and not having him take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. While this was a trend with the old guard, it's rare for the new WWE to miss out on capitalizing on a superstar when he's getting a massive response from fans. Jacob Fatu has the wrestling ability, the charisma, and the ultimate enforcer in Tama Tonga. How long do we have to wait to see him make serious strides in the title scene?

The Bloodline storyline had a good multi-year run, but I think at this point, it's only holding back the performers keeping it going. Even Roman Reigns has seemingly shut the door on it after defeating Solo for the Ula Fala, and if The Rock isn't returning to inject new life into the faction, I think it's time to let it go and let guys like Jacob Fatu thrive in feuds with others on the main roster. Hey, WWE allegedly is making changes to Drew McIntyre's plans for WrestleMania 41, maybe there's still a chance for Fatu.

WrestleMania 41 is set to go down in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, and will stream on Peacock. Elimination Chamber is just around the corner, so be sure to stick with CinemaBlend as we prepare our predictions for who's winning and securing those final two slots to get a main event match.