Cody Rhodes' Latest Comments About The Rock Returning Have Me Confused And Maybe A Little Worried

When The Rock arrived on Monday Night Raw following a night in which Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns with the help of The Undertaker and others, it seemed their story had only just begun. I was eager to see these two exchange blows at upcoming WWE events featuring The Rock's presence, but now the latest update on that potential feud has me both confused and concerned about what the plan is moving forward.

Rhodes was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, who picked the Undisputed Champion's brain about a wide variety of topics, including the Elimination Chamber 2024, currently available to stream with a Peacock Premium Subscription, in which Cody Rhodes vowed he'd take on Dwayne Johnson at any time and any place. When asked if there would indeed be a payoff for that story and a match between them later, the champion shared these potentially bothersome thoughts:

Offer still stands, and again, if he never comes back, he’s done it all. He really has. And as much as I insulted him previously, it was an honor to be part of his last outing. But what I learned physically in the ring with him, it shouldn’t be his last outing. There’s more. There’s not just gas left in the tank, there might be multiple tanks. There’s more, and I would like the WWE Universe or pro wrestling fans, I’d like them to see that. I think there’s a world where WWE Director of the Board — great, but I think there’s a world where WWE really benefits. And this young audience being able to connect with him, they don’t know him as the People’s Champ, they know him as the Final Boss. That offer stands whenever.

The quote may seem innocent enough, but it's a little confusing for dialed-in wrestling fans who've been following rumors and reports like me. There have been ample rumors that tie The Rock into WWE's long-term plans ahead of WrestleMania 41, with varying beliefs about how it will play out.

Some have speculated this coming main event will be Rhodes vs. Rock for a main event, while others have said this is how we'll finally seet The Rock and Roman Reigns shared history reach its logical apex with a bout at the next Mania. Now, Cody Rhodes seemingly suggests that "The Great One" may not return to the ring period.

I Just Started Seriously Watching WWE, Here Are 11 Weird Wrestling Things I Can’t Stop Thinking About (Image credit: WWE) CinemaBlend's Adrienne Jones shares her experience as a new fan of WWE.

It's a confusing situation, considering how much it seemed Dwayne Johnson wanted to be on the WWE board. His presence in the product only helps bring in a more mainstream crowd to pro wrestling, though the company is at a time where it's doing record numbers and may not necessarily need him to get that attention. Still, where does this leave the story for WrestleMania if The Rock may not be a part of the plan?

I can't help but wonder if something changed between Johnson suffering an injury on the set of The Smashing Machine and his bold proclamation that he'd be at WrestleMania 41. That was all just a month ago, so maybe the WWE has some sort of read that he's no longer able to commit. If that were the case, it would make sense for Cody Rhodes to lay some soft doubt on it happening to prepare fans in case it doesn't.

Conversely, I don't know what's happening in Cody Rhodes' mind, nor why he answered that question the way he did. As Rhodes the character, it would make sense he wouldn't be in contact with The Rock and would have no idea when he may or may not return. Additionally, the WWE would likely want to keep Johnson's return under wraps as best it can to add to the surprise of him popping up and challenging the reigning champion of WWE. All this to say Rhodes could be mixing reality with storytelling here, and we maybe shouldn't read into it all that much. In any case, it's a situation we may want to keep an eye on.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cody Rhodes appears on SmackDown on Fridays on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET. With his upcoming bout at SummerSlam against Solo Sikoa already planned, I don't imagine he will dedicate any more time to talking about The Rock, but who knows what could be in store for the WWE universe this coming week?