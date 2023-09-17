'Holy Sh*t': The Rock Shares Emotional Post About His SmackDown Return With A Lofty Boast About The Crowd's Reaction

Dwayne Johnson set the wrestling world on fire on Friday, and more than made up for bowing out of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Hours after The Rock teased that he could be available for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he arrived unexpectedly on WWE's SmackDown and sent the crowd into hysterics. Now, as many wonder if he'll appear at more upcoming WWE events, the wrestling legend turned actor spoke about the return and made a lofty boast about the crowd reaction.

Dwayne Johnson shared the video of his return to any fans who weren't watching SmackDown on Friday night, possibly so they could see just how wild his return was. Johnson shared on X how he felt about returning as "The Rock" in Denver, Colorado, and even went so far to call the reaction one of the loudest of his entire career:

I was - I’m still - completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN. My appearance was a 💯 surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong. Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career 🤯🥹🙏🏾… pic.twitter.com/IYXcD0yCzNSeptember 17, 2023 See more

The Rock is called "The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment" for a reason. He's had crowds roaring for him for decades and might be the most popular pro wrestler in history when factoring in his acting career. With that said, the crowd is so loud in the above video that you can hardly hear his iconic theme song playing in the background, so I'm tempted to believe he's indeed telling the truth about it being in the Top 5 of his loudest crowd reactions.

I'm sure an appearance at WrestleMania 40 would top that if it happens. The building would no doubt erupt if we get to see "The Great One" take on his "cousin" and the long-reigning undisputed champion of the WWE, Roman Reigns.

SmackDown airs on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm certainly going to continue making it appointment television out of an abundance of hope for more appearances from Dwayne Johnson, while crossing my fingers and toes that we'll finally see him have a match again at WrestleMania 40.

