The Rock Responds After Fans Roast His Wax Figure Online

Dwayne Johnson might be one of the most recognizable actors on Earth, but you wouldn't know it by looking at his newest wax figure. After the internet has had ample time to take shots at Grévin Museum's attempts to replicate The Rock, the wrestler-turned-actor finally broke his silence and shared an update with fans.

The Great One took to Instagram after seeing a particularly hilarious take on his wax figurine. Johnson, who may or may not be a part of WrestleMania 40 later this year, informed his followers that he's already making moves to try and improve his wax figurine in the future:

For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grévin Museum, in Paris, France 🇫🇷 so we can work at 'updating' my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color 🤣✊🏾💪🏾 And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself 🥃 😉

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he'd like to see the skin tone darkened on his wax model, which would prevent the internet from referring to it as "Stone Cold Steve Rockstin" or "Vin ‘The Rock’ Diesel." Once the work is complete, he's hoping to share a drink with his wax duplicate, but I wouldn't expect him to stop by and visit it until then.

For those who have yet to see the wax figure, the actor shared it on his Instagram along with a hilarious video made by someone anyone with a Netflix subscription and a love for reality television may know pretty well. Check out the video below, which features The Circle Season 3 winner, James Andre Jefferson Jr., absolutely eviscerating the wax figurine:

The criticism is well deserved, as the skin tone of the wax figure is far off base for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While Grévin Museum may have many other accurate representations of famous celebrities from across the globe, this one was off the mark. Granted, I'm not sure any celebrity expects a perfect representation of themselves, but I think many will agree this representation of The Rock was not even close to his actual likeness.

And it is worth noting that there are wax figures of Dwayne Johnson that exist in the world that look much closer to the actor than the latest one. Madame Tussand's in Hollywood has a pretty good take on the actor, and he even took some time out of his busy schedule to hang out and surprise fans who went to visit it.

Perhaps someday, he'll make the trip to France to do the same. Honestly, I would love to see the museum make a completely new figure and allow him to hit The People's Elbow on the previous one before officially sending it out to pasture. Hell, maybe he can kill two birds with one stone and destroy it in the center of the ring at WrestleMania 40!

Dwayne Johnson, like many other actors, is on strike as SAG-AFTRA continues to try and reach a fair deal for its members. Here's hoping a resolution is reached soon, and we can see Johnson get back to work on more of his movies soon.