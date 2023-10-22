Dwayne Johnson Got A New Wax Figure, And The Internet Is Straight Up Roasting It

Dwayne Johnson is without a doubt one of the biggest actors working in Hollywood today. Given his status, it’s no surprise that the star has been honored in more than a few ways. The A-lister received another major distinction this week, as Grévin Museum immortalized him as a wax figure (which isn’t his first one). While that’s a tremendous tribute, the replica itself is garnering some wild reactions from commentators across the Internet. Let’s just say many of them don’t seem to think the sculpture does justice to the man iconically known as The Rock.

Grévin Museum debuted the statues days ago and shared some photos of it to the organization’s official Instagram account. The snapshots show visitors standing alongside the imposing recreation of the Red Notice star. You can see it for yourself and formulate your own thoughts on how accurate it is:

I mean, at the very least, it’s definitely fair to say it doesn’t look exactly like Dwayne Johnson, who recently made his return to WWE . In fairness, very few could probably accurately recreate such a distinct person. Though I will argue that the sculptors did mostly nail the 51-year-old star’s tree trunk-like biceps. Nevertheless, a host of folks are still far from impressed by the finished product, and they’re not holding back their jokes. While sharing their jab, one fan suggested the effigy looked more like another wrestling legend:

They done turned The Rock into Stone Cold Steve Rockstin 🤣🤣

Tell us how you really feel. Another commentator asserted that this looks nothing like the Fast & Furious alum. Instead of dropping in a wrestling-related pun, the person opted for a movie-related quip:

Not close enough to The Rock. I guess it’s his stuntman 😬

If that weren’t enough, another person compared the figure to another massive Hollywood star. And coincidentally, that person just so happens to have worked closely with Dwayne Johnson on FF over the years. You can probably guess who I’m talking about:

That’s Vin ‘The Rock’ Diesel

Honestly, I’d love to know how Vin Diesel would actually feel about that comparison. I can’t help but wonder if he’d defend the statue or (metaphorically) tear it down like these social media users are. Check out what another person said while deeming the figure unworthy:

That’s not the Rock that’s the Pebble.

The Jungle Cruise star is far from the only actor to receive a tribute like this. Danny Trejo has an amazing figure that arguably does him justice. Meanwhile, the wax sculpture Tom Hiddleston has looks so accurate it’s honestly kind of scary. Though like the WWE vet, not everyone has had such good fortune when it comes to tributes like these. Just last year, Zendaya’s wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds, and the Internet had a field day.