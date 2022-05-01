See Dwayne Johnson Totally Surprise Fans Posing For Pics In Front Of His New Wax Figure

A-list celebrity status comes with a lot of perks that those who lead a low-key life will probably never know, like acquiring a Hollywood star. Another honor that some stars have been gifted is their own wax figure in Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum. Dwayne Johnson recently joined the select groups of stars, like Tom Hiddleston and the intimidating Danny Trejo , who have their eerily similar likenesses immortalized in wax. Johnson is having too much fun with his doppelgänger, as he took some time to surprise fans who were posing with it. And it’s just one more thing to add to the list of reasons to love the star.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is taking a little break from sharing his f-bomb worthy cheat meals on his Instagram to sharing a little moment he had with visitors at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum. Below, check out the video, in which he sneaks up on unsuspecting fans posing with his wax sculpture:

You can just tell that The Rock gets a kick out of moments like these. It seems like he takes every opportunity to surprise his fans (even when they're on a tour bus) and bring a little joy to their day. In fact, in his caption the actor says that being able to do stuff like this is “one of the coolest things” about his job.

It also sounds like the video featuring the “trembling” fans is not the only hijinks Dwayne Johnson got up to when visiting his wax statue, as he says in his caption that he surprised a number of attendees, and they all “freaked out”. I don’t blame them, I’d freak out too if I was confronted with not one, but two massive Dwayne Johnsons.

The star also visited some other famous doppelgängers during his trip to Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Vegas, including Khloé Kardashian's, which is close to his own figure. Apparently, he found his own glutes lacking compared to hers, giving Kardashian’s sculpture some serious praise for its rear.

As awesome as Dwayne Johnson’s wax sculpture is, I’m kind of disappointed Madame Tussaud didn’t make an accompanying sculpture of The Rock. Johnson’s WWE persona is a huge part of who he is and who he has become, and seeing his two personas beside each other would be pretty surreal.

Though, maybe it’s appropriate that it’s the Hobbs & Shaw star's current self that has the honor of being on display at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum. He has surely earned it, especially since pretty much everything he puts out doing great numbers and getting pretty awesome feedback from critics and fans. For instance, his most recently released film, Red Notice , smashed records on Netflix .