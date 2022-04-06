The WWE Is Bringing Some Pro Wrestling Royalty Back When Corey Graves Steps Away From Monday Night Raw

WrestleMania 38 is over, and we have a lot of thoughts on what’s happening after . With Carmella officially on the outs in her tag-team with Queen Zelina, she and Monday Night Raw commentator Corey Graves will step away from television to get married. Graves’ absence, of course, means the commentary team will be without a vital presence for some time, though it looks like the WWE is bringing in some pro wrestling royalty to fill his slot in the interim. That’s right, Jerry “The King” Lawler will be back behind the commentary table for Monday Night Raw.

The news comes from Jerry Lawler himself, who revealed on WWE’s Raw Talk that he’d be filling in for Corey Graves while he ties the knot and goes on his honeymoon. No specific timetable was given for Graves' return, but Wrestlinginc.com reported that later in the episode, “a couple of weeks” was used when describing the stint. Lawler will sit at commentary desk alongside Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith, who currently host Monday Night Raw alongside Graves.

Jerry Lawler had a notable career as a wrestle, but it’s fair to say he gained a good deal of notoriety for his long stretch as a commentator for MNR. Lawler worked at the desk for WWE intermittently throughout the end of his in-ring career with the company, before going full-time between 2001 to 2012. Lawler’s squeals and euphemisms became a trademark of the the organization's attitude era, and many might remember what a great pairing he was with fellow commentary legend Jim Ross ( who Vince McMahon recently shared a funny story about ). To have Lawler back is a real treat, even if it’s only for a short while.

With that said, it’s hard to know what exactly what's being planned for his stint and how long he might be on commentary. After all, it was recently revealed that Corey Graves was medically cleared for an in-ring return . The former NXT star-turned-commentator might just want to rebrand himself and try to pave his way as an in-ring talent, which would vacate his position on Monday Night Raw’s commentary. Personally, I love hearing Graves on commentary, so that would feel like a massive loss, though I’d also love to see him in a wrestling ring again as well.

Jerry Lawler’s return to Monday Night Raw might be short-lived, but it’ll be nice to see him behind the desk once again to give his thoughts on some of the major storylines occurring after WrestleMania 38. I can’t wait to hear some of his thoughts on Edge’s new gimmick or even his remarks on the return of Cody Rhodes . The next couple of weeks of Raw are shaping up to be must-see television with “The King” back in the building, even if that already seemed to be the case prior to this announcement.