In Rare Interview, Vince McMahon Reflects On Rivals Threatening To Kill Him
By Mick Joest published
The CEO came out of nowhere with a surprising story.
Vince McMahon doesn't often give interviews, so when Pat McAfee announced he’d have the WWE owner on his show, many were excited. Some went in expecting big reveals and off-the-wall stories, and McMahon didn’t disappoint. In fact, he shared a story of when he learned about rivals plotting to kill him, and in a surprisingly casual manner.
The topic came about during The Pat McAfee Show when McAfee (who is also an employee of WWE) asked Vince McMahon about how intense rivalries were when he first started to grow the WWE into other wrestling territories. McMahon talked about how promoters often saw that as disrespect worthy of a fight or even more extreme measures, and told a story about the time he learned rivals tried to kill him.
What’s entertaining rather than grim about this story so far is just how casually Vince McMahon told it. For him, you’d think he just described a boring work lunch. It’s certainly not told with the intensity of someone who feared for their life, though this was something that occurred decades ago, and obviously never came to anything.
Vince McMahon continued on with the story and revealed some surprising details. For example, he mentioned that Jim Ross wasn’t all that concerned about whether McMahon lived or died, and worried about something else in that moment.
Jim Ross (who was battling cancer last year) and Vince McMahon haven’t always seen eye to eye, so I can see why Ross would wait until he was working for the CEO to tell the story. It's wild to hear folks had actual discussions about killing McMahon while he worked to widen the WWE’s grasp and how the wrestling world would’ve changed had that happened. Luckily, it didn’t, and now the WWE is the largest wrestling organization in the world.
Vince McMahon is prepping for WrestleMania 38, which streams for anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Pat McAfee was offered a chance to compete in the event against a mystery opponent (possibly even McMahon), but we’ll have to wait and see who challenges him.
