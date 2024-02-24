How To Watch Elimination Chamber 2024 Online And Live Stream WWE From Anywhere

How To Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Online

The Road to WrestleMania runs through Perth, Australia this Saturday as twelve superstars are given one last opportunity to punch their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania XL. Aussie native Rhea Ripley puts her Women’s World Championship on the line, while Tag Team gold is also up for grabs.

The men’s Elimination Chamber will see Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul compete for the opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. McIntyre has had some entanglement with Rollins of late, so seems the most likely candidate for the win, but we wouldn’t rule out a Logan Paul victory for the sheer buzz the social media star would attract in the main event. LA Knight is also a fan favourite due a moment in the spotlight, while the other three participants are all former World Champions, so it’s really anyone’s game.

Over on the women’s side of things, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez all enter the Chamber, hoping to be the one to win a Women’s World Championship bout with Rhea Ripley (or Nia Jax…) at WrestleMania. Lynch seems an almost forgone conclusion here after much of the build has focused around her, but while we expect The Man to come around to the title match, Liv Morgan has recently returned from an injury she blames Ripley for and has a long history with Mami, so things could pivot in here favour.

Away from the Elimination Chamber matches, Rhea Ripley has her first WWE match in her home country, defending the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax. The atmosphere will likely be electric for this one, with Ripley the returning ‘hometown hero’, but we’d be very surprised if she didn’t retain, with much of the build for the Chamber match not even entertaining the idea it won’t be the Judgement Day member walking in to The Grandest Stage of Them All with the title.

Speaking of Judgement Day, the final match on the card sees Damien Priest & Finn Balor looking to see off New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) as the former British Strong Style boys challenge for the Tag Team Championships. This one could go either way, but with all four participants having wrestled together on the independent circuit for years, it’s sure to be a banger.

All the action from Optus Stadium is being streamed live around the world, so read on for how to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 from the US or wherever you are.

How To Watch Elimination Chamber online in the US

Peacock is home to the WWE Network in the US, which carries all WWE Premium Live Events, including Elimination Chamber. Saturday's show starts considerably earlier than usual owing to the event taking place in Perth, Australia, with the main card starting at 5am ET / 2am PT.

You'll need a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99/$11.99 a month depending on the tier you opt for. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan.

As well as WWE content, membership to Peacock will get you access to a huge catalog of shows. From dramas like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone, much-loved comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and The Office and US and international versions of hit reality show The Traitors.

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream Elimination Chamber just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into Elimination Chamber on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Elimination Chamber in the UK

Wrestling fans in the UK have two options for watching Elimination Chamber, with the main show starting at the much more social time than usual of 10am GMT on Saturday, February 24.

The best value option is to sign up to the WWE Network, which includes all Premium Live Events and massive back catalog of WWE programming for £9.99 a month. It's a rolling sub, so you can either keep the service and enjoy all the WWE content therein, including upcoming PLEs such as WrestleMania, or cancel after the event.

The WWE Network can be watched across various devices, including browsers, iOS, Android, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.

The alternative is to buy the standalone show through TNT Sports Box Office for £14.95.

Watch Elimination Chamber in Canada

In Canada, you'll need access to the WWE Network via Sportsnet+ to stream Elimination Chamber live, alongside those in the US.

If you just want the pro-wrestling, then you can pay $14.99 a month for the simple WWE Network on Sportsnet+ subscription.

But if you're a sports fan looking to stream NHL, MLB, NBA and more, you may want to go all out with a Premium plan for $34.99 a month.

If you already get the WWE Network through your cable provider, you can watch Elimination Chamber that way, too.

How to watch Elimination Chamber in Australia

Streaming service Binge is home to all things WWE in Australia, including the weekly shows and Premium Live Events such as Elimination Chamber.

Binge pricing starts at just $10 a month for the Basic plan, or you can pay more to upgrade to 4K and go ad-free for on-demand content. And if you've never tried Binge before, you can take advantage of its 7-day FREE trial.

The WWE action will start at 9pm AEDT on Saturday, broadcast live from Perth.

Elimination Chamber 2024 Match Card

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul Women's Elimination Chamber Match : Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Judgment Day (c) vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Judgment Day (c) vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate The Grayson Waller Effect: Talk show segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

What is the Elimination Chamber? The Elimination Chamber is a unique match type in WWE that takes place inside a giant steel structure. Generally, two Superstars (or Tag Teams) start in the ring, while the renaming participants are locked inside glass pods in each corner. At roughly five minute intervals, a pod opens and that individual or team joins the match. While there's no disqualification, elimination happens by pinfall or submission until a winner is crowned.

Previous WWE Elimination Chamber Winners

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Prize 2002 Shawn Michaels World Heavyweight Championship 2003 Triple H World Heavyweight Championship 2005 Triple H World Heavyweight Championship 2006 John Cena WWE Championship 2006 Bobby Lashley ECW Championship 2008 The Undertaker No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship 2008 Triple H No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship 2009 Triple H WWE Championship 2009 Edge World Heavyweight Championship 2010 John Cena WWE Championship 2010 Chris Jericho World Heavyweight Championship 2011 Edge World Heavyweight Championship 2011 John Cena WWE Championship 2012 CM Punk WWE Championship 2012 Daniel Bryan World Heavyweight Championship 2013 Jack Swagger No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship 2014 Randy Orton No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship 2015 The New Day WWE Tag Team Championships 2015 Ryback WWE Intercontinental Championship 2017 Bray Wyatt WWE Championship 2018 Roman Reigns No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship 2019 Daniel Bryan WWE Championship 2020 The Miz & John Morrison SmackDown Tag Team Championships 2021 Daniel Bryan No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship 2021 Drew McIntryre WWE Championship 2022 Brock Lesnar WWE Championship 2023 Austin Theory United States Championship

Women