Why WWE Vet Kevin Nash Doesn’t Think Triple H Is Destined For A Solo Hall Of Fame Induction

Even before he stepped into his current role as the new head of creative for the WWE , Triple H already had a career worthy of the WWE’s Hall of Fame. And yet, at the present, he’s only inducted as a member of D-Generation X. While other members of the faction like Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash have separate entries as individual performers, he does not, and Nash recently revealed on his podcast that he doesn't see it happening.

Kevin Nash spoke briefly about his former stablemate and his Hall of Fame induction chances during a recent episode of KLIQ This: The Kevin Nash Podcast . Nash stated he doesn’t think the WWE Universe will see Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) inducted on his own, though not because he’s undeserving:

Paul should be in the [WWE] Hall of Fame on his own, yeah, Triple H should be in the Hall of Fame. He never will because he’ll never put himself there. . .The DX situation for him was they had to get Chyna in, Paul needed to be in, and so on.

Kevin Nash's brief thoughts on the subject seemed to indicate that had the WWE not inducted D-Generation X back in 2019, Triple H still might not be in the Hall of Fame. Now that he’s one of the key players involved in the creative direction of the WWE and his wife Stephanie McMahon is co-CEO, it seems less likely he’ll be inducted under his individual accolades. Of course, one could argue it’s not necessary at this point given the tremendous mark he’s left on the company, both in and outside of the ring.

The subject of Triple H being inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame is an interesting one, especially given the reported plans that the WWE wants to honor the recently retired CEO Vince McMahon . The rumor has led to some complaints from fans who questioned if it was being done too soon after McMahon left the WWE amidst a scandal regarding payments made to employees for various transgressions.

Much like Triple H, Vince McMahon has more than enough accolades to warrant his own induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Also like Triple H, McMahon doesn’t really need to be inducted for the fans and world at large to recognize he's a legend in the industry. One reason Triple H might reject inclusion is that McMahon never inducted himself, or possibly because the WWE never intends to put McMahon in it. Vince McMahon Sr. was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996, however, so there is precedent for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and others at the top levels of the company.

Kevin Nash has a long-documented friendship with Triple H, though, so he’d know better than most what “The Game” is interested in doing. Perhaps the scores of championship wins and title matches that fans can watch with their Peacock Premium subscriptions are enough to cement his legacy, as well as the awesome things that he’s a part of helping create in the WWE. He definitely doesn’t need to be inducted for fans to remember him (though it might be cool to share a spot with other inductees like William Shatner ), and anyone who isn’t down with that can “suck it.”

