25 Years After His Debut, WWE Legend Edge Reflected On His Career And What His Comeback Has Meant

WWE superstar Edge is celebrating 25 years since his first television match, and he has quite a career to look back on. As wrestling fans wait to see if he'll pop up at any upcoming WWE events, Edge got a little nostalgic about his career and the unbelievable comeback he's enjoyed, despite suffering what he thought was a career-ending injury. Suffice it to say the journey has him very much in his feelings, and sounding a little less like the Rated-R Superstar we're used to seeing in the ring.

Edge paid tribute to his accomplished career via Twitter and posted an infographic of his various accolades in the WWE. Beyond all the title wins, however, Edge was just grateful for the long and celebrated run he's had, and expressed as much in an emotional message to his fans:

25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me with gratitude. I’ve had an opportunity to get in the ring with a whole new generation of amazing talent and introduce Edge to a whole new generation of fans. That alone makes it a win. I’ve been able to make a living doing the only job I ever dreamed of. I know how rare that is. Thanks for watching Edge all these years.

We may take it for granted now that he's been back in the squared-circle zeitgeist for a while, but there's really no stating how wild it was to see Edge return to the WWE after he retired from in-ring competition in 2011. While he remained a presence at special events, his neck injury pushed him into other pursuits like acting in the Arrowverse or taking part in backstage segments. Things changed for the better, though, when Edge unexpectedly returned to the WWE in 2020, and he set the wrestling world on fire all over again.

The WWE has been acknowledging Edge's career all throughout this week and has shared some never-before-seen photos and compilations of his greatest moments in the ring. There are so many great moments to look toward in his career, and hopefully, many more to come down the stretch.

With that being said, there does seem to be a slowdown in what Edge has participated in within the WWE lately. Following his match with Finn Bálor at WrestleMania 39, we've only seen Edge compete in a Triple Threat qualifier for the World Heavyweight Championship. Where will we see him pop up next in the WWE?

It's a great question, because all of this reflection combined with Edge's reduced workload does make it feel like he could be considering the end of his WWE career. I could see a world in which Edge challenges Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, has one last great run as a champion, and then takes a break from wrestling and reverts back to an occasional performer or part-time talent.

Then again, Edge might still have plenty left in the tank. Hell, he's already surprised the world once with an unprecedented comeback. Who's to say he won't be the wrestler who ultimately dethrones Roman Reigns as the undisputed champion? I think anyone who bets against him doesn't know Edge and needs to revisit his career with their Peacock Premium subscription. And revisit one of his best Kurt Angle-trolling moments in the tweet below.

Nobody messed with @RealKurtAngle better than @EdgeRatedR! 😂#Edge25 pic.twitter.com/0243viP8KiJune 22, 2023 See more

SmackDown airs on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can tune in and keep an eye out for the Canadian Edge, who will probably re-appear before the show returns to Toronto on August 18th.