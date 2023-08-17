WWE's Edge Gives Surprising Response About Upcoming SmackDown Match Following Retirement Rumors, And I'm Conflicted

SynopsisWWE's Edge talked about his SmackDown match with Sheamus in light of retirement rumors, and I'm conflicted about his comments. has spent 25 years in the WWE, give or take a bit of injury-healing time, and while he's looking as good as he's ever been in the ring, retirement rumors are understandably swirling. The Superstar hasn't taken part in very many matches since WrestleMania 39, and now, he has a showdown against Sheamus coming up on SmackDown that'll take place in his home country of Canada. The former champ was asked if that would be his final match with the company, and wrestling fans may be surprised by his response.

Rumors about Edge possibly being near the end of his pro wrestling career have been flying around for a while now, but this timing seems to make more sense in this particular instance. In an interview with ET Canada, he was asked if this upcoming match with Sheamus will be the one to cap off his illustrious wrestling career. The "Rated-R Superstar" was honest with his response, and I'm conflicted about the idea this may be the final match in the WWE:

Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer that everybody is going to want. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. And that's strange for me, but I don't. I really, really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. So, I don't know. I honestly don't know. I probably won't know until I get to the locker room that night and just decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. And that's strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I'm going to be 50 in October. It's not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process, and there's a fallout. There's a lot. It's the dream gig, but it's getting really hard,

It feels ironic that at a time when people are most interested in Edge's future that he's actually contradicting the lyrics of his own entrance music, Alter Bridge's "Metalingus." On this day, Edge doesn't see clearly where his future lies, and I'm not entirely sure how I feel about that. Do we as fans need more of Edge in the WWE, or should his final bout be a first-time-ever retirement match with Sheamus?

It's a question I'm wrestling with myself, pun partially intended, because while I know that WrestleMania 40 is still quite a ways off, it's going to be one of the biggest Manias we've seen in a while. As cool as it would be to see Edge leave his boots in the ring for a brawl in his home country of Canada, wouldn't it be much cooler overall for the WWE to extend his contract to give him more of a milestone retirement match for the biggest event of the year?

The answer is debatable, and I can see the logic in both arguments. For example, while Edge retiring at WrestleMania 40 would be a great moment, it almost certainly wouldn't be the crowning moment of the two-day event. WrestleMania's planned out to have several stand-out moments, and that's doubly true when it's a big anniversary year.

The WWE will have to top Daniel Bryan's title win and The Undertaker losing his undefeated streak to Brock Lesnar, both of which occurred at WrestleMania 30, and that's a pretty high bar to clear. Edge's retirement would certainly help bolster the upcoming WWE event as a significant must-see attraction, but in terms of supplementing the fun rather than being the main event.

There's no denying that if he retires during this episode of SmackDown, Edge can and will unquestionably be the star of the show from start to finish. It gives a chance for heartwarming cheers, massive pops, and emotional moments that we'll be able to revisit with a Peacock Premium subscription for many years to come. Toronto won't have a WrestleMania crowd, but it will undoubtedly be loud for Edge.

There's also a chance that this retirement is just a fake-out and that we're about to enter some Sheamus vs. Edge feud that will begin on SmackDown and ultimately conclude at WrestleMania. With so many options on the table for what may happen, perhaps it's just best to let the story unfold and hope that Edge is happy with whatever decision he reaches with his contract ending in the WWE.

Tune in for what could be Edge's final match in the WWE by watching SmackDown on Fox on Friday, August 18th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see him square off against Sheamus for the first time and possibly the last.