Seth Rollins Gave The World His Best Ever Fashion Moment, And The Internet Can't Get Enough

Professional wrestling is at its best whenever it's completely and utterly ridiculous , and WWE superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins is no stranger to pulling off some wild moves in the ring and even wilder fashion choices outside the squared circle. Well, in the build to his unsanctioned match against Bronson Reed at this weekend’s Crown Jewel event, the former Grand Slam Champion gave the world his best fashion moment, and it likely won't be topped at any upcoming WWE events .

On the October 28, 2024, episode of the two-hour Monday Night Raw , Rollins was cutting a promo in the ring when he was interrupted by Reed on the Titantron and then proceeded to run backstage to confront the super heavyweight. But when he went to remove his blue leather jacket ahead of the brawl, he revealed that there was...ANOTHER IDENTICAL BLUE JACKET UNDERNEATH IT.

The Fightful Wrestling X account was quick to draw attention to Rollins’ hilarious fashion moment by comparing it to the Sting Mask meme, a classic spot where the recently retired wrestling legend disguised himself as himself when confronting the NWO back in WCW’s heyday:

Seth Rollins basically did the Sting mask meme with his shirt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CIewyb2VIBOctober 29, 2024

Sting taking off his Sting mask is a classic visual moment, and certainly opened the GIF-ready gates for Seth Rollins to eventually emerge from.

Fightful wasn’t alone in championing this insane viral moment, either, as wrestling fans around the world quickly jumped on social media to share their appreciation of the instantly classic scene. A user with the name The House that Kami Built also shared the eight-second clip along with the caption “I’M CRYING LMFAOOOOOOO,” which ended up getting a staggering 523,000 likes:

I'M CRYING LMFAOOOOOOO https://t.co/WcifnvU07Y pic.twitter.com/3NymrxYZMFOctober 29, 2024

Another user, You Are Loved. Love Others, Too , thought their eyes were playing tricks on them, saying that Rollins’ jacket situation made them question their own sanity after previously asking if they were tripping:

seth rollins makes me question my sanity pic.twitter.com/67OvChd2KX https://t.co/SnOwT14m3UOctober 29, 2024

But it wasn’t just risky fashion statements that Seth Rollins was making on Raw, as he then proceeded to pull off what is probably the best Curb Stomp of 2024 when taking on Bronson Reed in the parking lot of Hershey, Pennsylvania’s GIANT Center. Just look at how devastating it was in this video shared by the WWE YouTube account:

It’s safe to say that Seth Rollins’ unsanctioned fight against Bronson Reed is going to be one of the biggest and hardest-hitting matches on the Crown Jewel card, an event that will also see Roman Reigns team up with the Usos to take on Solo Sikoa’s vicious Bloodline, champion vs. champion matches for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Men’s and Women’s Championships, and several other high-profile fights.

With WWE needing to make a decision about Rollins’ future heading into WrestleMania 41 (a little more than five months away), a decisive victory here, or at least a strong showing against the monstrous Reed, could do wonders for one of the company’s biggest stars of the past 10 years .