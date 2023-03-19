WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin Breaks Silence On Rumors That He'll Return For WrestleMania 39

Stone Cold Steve Austin stole the night when he had his surprise match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, and fans are hungry for more. It's been rumored for months that the WWE has sent some offers to the Texas Rattlesnake, and a video of Austin looking jacked had people thinking he was prepping for another match. Well, we can finally put the speculation to rest because Austin recently spoke about his status for one of the biggest upcoming WWE events.

The WWE Hall of Famer took some time to talk to Casual Conversations with the Classic podcast about a number of topics. But perhaps most importantly, he discussed his status for WrestleMania 39. It sounds like anyone looking to see more of Stone Cold in the coming weeks is going to be let down, as Austin claimed he hasn't been contacted by the WWE about a potential appearance:

I haven't heard anything. We're literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away, and it's the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think WWE has got as good a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots. They got plenty of names to draw from plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.

The star could definitely be playing coy but, if we're looking at where things are now compared to last year, he could very well be telling the truth. At that time, Kevin Owens' constant mockery of Texas indicated to many that Steve Austin would confront him eventually, and sure enough, the WWE eventually confirmed it. Nothing like that is happening this time around, so maybe he won't be dropping by WrestleMania this year.

Steve Austin is also correct in stating that the WWE possesses arguably the best roster that it's had in quite some time. Not only that but the lineup is being booked in a way so far that there are already several matches on the WrestleMania card that feel worthy of main event status. If the organization can get away with relying heavily on its current stars as opposed to legends and general celebrity guests, shouldn't it work with them?

I think so but, with two nights of events to book, I'm all about seeing Stone Cold pop up for a brief appearance, if something can be worked out. I liked the assumption of him having some sort of altercation with L.A. Knight, and there's still time to pull something like that together in the short amount of time before the big nights.

Despite the WWE's original reported hopes for a WrestleMania headlined by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns, the company has done a solid job building a big schedule for the Hollywood event. Even if he's not truly necessary for it to be successful, someone like Steve Austin would definitely be the icing on the cake of this already stacked show. So here's hoping that he does end up entering the ring at some point.

Those with Peacock subscriptions can stream WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd. With only a couple of weeks to go, fans should be tuning into Monday Night Raw and SmackDown every week for the latest updates on what's planned.