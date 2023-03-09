WWE's WrestleMania 39: An Updated List Of Matches For Wrestling's Biggest Night

WrestleMania 39 is on the way, and with not that long left before WWE's biggest nights of the year, we're finding out who will face who in the ring. There have also been a number of rumors and hints on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown about who else may have a match.

Anyone looking for a rundown of who will and will likely square off on one of WrestleMania 39's two nights has come to the right place. Check out this updated list confirming who will take on who, as well a list of some of the most heavily speculated matches.

Matches Confirmed To Be Happening

Below you'll find the matches we've had explicit confirmation from the WWE that are happening. No speculation here, these matches are 100% happening on one of the two nights of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned and won the 2023 Royal Rumble, giving him the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Undisputed WWE Championship. WrestleMania 39's main event will see the Tribal Chief put his impressive streak on the line against a challenger who returned to the WWE after traveling the world and changing pro wrestling forever. Make no mistake, this will be an epic match, no matter who wins.

Charlotte Flair Vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley became the first woman in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble in the number one spot, and now she's coming for the queen of WWE: Charlotte Flair. Rhea is on a hot streak and looking like the strongest woman on the roster, but she's going up against one of the most successful women's champions the brand has ever known. Can the up-and-comer take down the established champion, or will Flair's experience prove too much for Ripley?

Bianca Belair Vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair has had an impressive year as champion, but she's in for her biggest challenge yet with Asuka. The veteran has been on a hot streak since she adopted a new clown persona and could use a green mist to bring The EST's major reign to an end. Belair hasn't been champ for a year for no reason, however, so I think Asuka has her work cut out for her.

Brock Lesnar Vs. Omos

WWE is literally saying "Bobby Who" by instead booking Brock Lesnar with someone he hasn't squared off against in a long time: Omos. MVP managed to goad The Beast into agreeing to a match at WrestleMania 39, and it should be an absolute brawl. Omos has racked up a number of wins on smaller competitors on the roster, but taking on a similarly sized opponent like Lesnar should prove a challenge for him. He'll have to get creative to win, and knowing MVP, I'd be shocked if there wasn't some plan.

Austin Theory Vs. John Cena

Austin Theory had a tough 2022 after winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, but his fortune turned around when he won the United States Championship. Since that moment, he's done a lot to show that he's someone who deserves a spot near the top of the WWE, but he's still not quite there yet. Beating someone like John Cena would go a long way to prove his legitimacy, but as Cena suggested in their face-to-face at the Monday Night Raw in Boston, it could also set him back quite a bit.

Matches Rumored Or Teased To Be Happening

Below is a list of the matches that the WWE is hinting toward or that rumors have pointed toward happening. These aren't officially confirmed, but there's more than enough evidence to believe it's going to be made official sooner or later.

Seth Rollins Vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul has had an impressive run in the WWE thus far, but he might've poked the bear one too many times. Sure, Logan Paul gave Roman Reigns a helluva match, but it's fair to say Reigns underestimated Paul's abilities. Seth Rollins won't make the same mistake when they meet in the ring, and will likely give Paul his most memorable WrestleMania moment to date.

Rey Mysterio Vs. Dominik Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio's feud started way back when they were targeted by Judgment Day, and Dom was smitten by Rhea Ripley. Ever since then, he and his "Mami" have terrorized Rey and his family, and it even escalated to the point where Dom was arrested for causing a ruckus in their house. Dom has goaded his old man for a fight this whole time, and it seems like Rey might soon reach his breaking point and teach his son a lesson.

Bobby Lashley Vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt promised he'd target the winner of Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's match at Elimination Chamber, and he's seemingly decided he's going after "Bobby Who" as of late. Wyatt had a strong showing against L.A. Knight earlier this year, but taking on Lashley, even with all of his supernatural tricks, feels like a tall order for Wyatt. Could Lashley be the person who puts an end to Wyatt and his mysterious cohort Uncle Howdy?

Damage CTRL Vs. Becky Lynch and Lita

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai dominated the Women's tag-team scene in the WWE, but all that came grinding to a halt when Becky Lynch and Lita took the titles off of them on Monday Night Raw. It seems obvious they'll be owed a rematch at WrestleMania 39, but as of writing, that match has yet to be made official.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Vs. The Usos

The Bloodline has been targeting Sami Zayn ever since he protected Kevin Owens from Roman Reigns. For awhile, it seemed possible Zayn could get a major WrestleMania moment against the Tribal Chief, but with that firmly in the rearview, it's looking like the WWE will re-align Zayn and Owens against the Usos. Under normal circumstances, I'd say the longtime friends aren't in a good place to take on the tag-team champs, but the Usos recent tiff does make it feel like they'll be out of sync should this matchup happen.

Finn Balor Vs. Edge

Finn Balor became the de facto leader of Judgment Day after they turned on Edge, and it has been a helluva run for the faction since. With that said, Edge and Finn definitely have some unsettled beef ahead of WrestleMania 39. A one-on-one match would be the dream grudge match of WrestleMania, so let's cross our fingers and hope that this one happens.

Those with a Peacock Premium subscription can stream WWE's WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1st, and on Sunday, April 2nd. Hopefully, there are some more surprises the organization is keeping under wraps. We'll update as they get confirmed.