IT Has Screened, Here Are The Early Reactions

The fall is a great time for horror movies. With Halloween season causing audiences more willing to be scared, there's usually a ton of horror flicks premiering in the month of October. This year is certainly no exception, which may just result in movies like Jigsaw and Happy Death Day to cannibalize itself in regards to box office performance. Perhaps that's why the new IT movie will arrive in just a few weeks. Reviews are just around the corner, although critics have seen early screeners for It, and have recently shared their thoughts via social media. And it looks like IT is actually a quality horror movie that will delight the property's generations of fans.
Just check out CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg's reaction, which was overwhelmingly positive.
Talk about a glowing recommendation. IT isn't just a great horror movie, Eric Eisenberg think that it's one of the top 10 films in 2017. He's not the only one who has praised the film, as the social media response has been overwhelmingly positive. Collider's Steve Weintraub applauded IT, and claimed he was ready for the sequel immediately.
Bill Skarsgård's performance as Pennywise has also been praised as truly nightmare-inducing. And considering he's carrying both IT and its planned sequel, fans should rest easy that Tim Curry's iconic character is in good hands.
Fans of both Stephen King's original novel and the miniseries 1990 miniseries should be pleased as well. Because IT apparently takes quite a bit of new inspiration from the book, while also building on a mythos that is so iconic.
The decision to give IT a hard R rating is being praised as well. Ever since Deadpool's success, it seems like studios are no longer worried that an R rating will kill their chances at the box office. And it looks like the choice to follow this trend paid off in IT, allowing the film to be more horrifying than the miniseries could be.
And perhaps the icing on the cake is that critics are praising the film's overall heart. Because while it may be revolving around a creepy clown, IT is focused on family-- chosen and biological. The Losers Club first unite to get revenge for Georgie, and end up battling Pennywise's evil for the sake of themselves, and the whole town.
Overall it looks like IT is set to be one of the biggest hits, horror or otherwise, for the year. With an already beloved story and a fairly aggressive marketing campaign utilized, there should be no reason that moviegoers don't come to the theaters in droves. And once they read the glowing reviews that are sure to accompany the blockbuster, they'll buy tickets in advance.
IT will arrive in theaters on September 8th. In the meantime, check out our 2017 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.
