IT Has Screened, Here Are The Early Reactions

The fall is a great time for horror movies. With Halloween season causing audiences more willing to be scared, there's usually a ton of horror flicks premiering in the month of October. This year is certainly no exception, which may just result in movies like Jigsaw and Happy Death Day to cannibalize itself in regards to box office performance. Perhaps that's why the new IT movie will arrive in just a few weeks. Reviews are just around the corner, although critics have seen early screeners for It, and have recently shared their thoughts via social media. And it looks like IT is actually a quality horror movie that will delight the property's generations of fans.

Just check out CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg's reaction, which was overwhelmingly positive.