All The Paramount Friday The 13th Movies Are On Sale For The Horror Holiday

While most holidays are set for the exact same date each year, or adhere to some form of specific distinction, that most joyously cursed of days — Friday the 13th — isn’t so dependable in that way. But regardless of when the day comes, or how many times it happens to fall in a given year, you can bet that horror fans will embrace the impetus to spend some quality time with Jason Voorhees and the entire Friday the 13th franchise (if not myriad other quality slasher flicks ). One can usually find edited versions of the films airing somewhere in marathon form, though it’s not so easy to find all the films in streaming form. Thankfully, Amazon is offering stellar discounts for various F13 DVD and Blu-ray sets, so you’ll never again get stuck at the bottom of Crystal Lake without the collection at arm’s reach.

The Friday The 13 Movie Deals

Much as one follows a franchise by starting with the iconic first film and carrying on through the sequels, this Friday the 13th deal round-up will start with the original film’s 40th anniversary limited edition Steelbook edition, which was first released in June 2020. This version is priced at $12.49, which is 31% off of its original price of $17.99. While in Steelbook format, the Blu-ray is essentially the same as the previous release, and contains the same variety of special features, from a filmmakers’ commentary to a convention panel to interview segments and beyond. It’s the one that started it all, with one of horror’s greatest female villains setting the stage.

Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital): $17.99 $12.99 on Amazon

From there, we jump to a larger selection of movies, though ones of a lesser format. For those not inclined to enjoy Friday the 13th film in a high-definition capacity, the Friday The 13th The Ultimate Collection set should have you covered. Special features may be all but absent, but all eight original films are in this bunch, from the 1980 original to 1989’s highly maligned Friday the 13 Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. And considering this set only costs $13.99, a 39% discount from the original price of $22.99, each movie comes out to less than two bucks apiece.

The same octet of films can be found in the Blu-ray + Digital Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection set, but obviously with higher fidelity when it comes to how picturesque Corey Feldman looks while fearfully screaming in the rain. The set, which was released in August 2021, includes remastered theatrical cuts of the first four films, a bevy of special features for the entire eight-film series, and a selection of insert cards for each film. It’s currently running at $31.99, which is 60% off of the original $79.99 price.

And finally on the movie front, horror fans who want the most visually appealing display for shelf purposes should look no further than the Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray + Digital set. Released in October 2021, this set comes with everything that the previous set does, just in a snazzier case, Steelbook-style. This set is currently running at $43.99, a 37% discount off the $69.99 retail price.

Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection - Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital): $69.99 $43.99 on Amazon

Note that because this is a Paramount-specific promotion, that’s why only the first eight films of the Friday the 13th franchise are available in these sets, since the four follow-up films — Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, Jason X, Freddy vs. Jason and 2009’s Friday the 13th reboot — were all produced after the franchise flipped over to New Line Cinema. You can still find them on Amazon although they are not part of the official sale.

For the absolute biggest Friday the 13th fans out there, Amazon does have a box set of all twelve films from the Friday the 13th series, two remastered films, plus two bonus discs with interviews, tell-alls, tales from the cutting room floor, and more. This boxset comes with 16 discs total and is currently on sale for $112.47, a 30% discount off the original $159.98 price.

The Friday The 13th Video Game Deals

Considering Jason Voorhees is a global icon at this point, with a plethora of merch and other various forms of media out there — not to mention references in all kinds of TV shows and films — Friday the 13th is clearly much more than just a film franchise. And fans can take comfort in knowing that Amazon is also offering solid discounts on various versions of the acclaimed Friday the 13th video game.

Nintendo Switch owners can pick up the Ultimate Slasher edition of Friday the 13th: The Game for $24.49, marked down from the $39.99 retail price. Those with an Xbox One can snatch the game up for $23.95, discounted from $29.99. And those with a PS4 (or a PS5, technically) will be paying $19.45 for the game, saving over ten bucks from the original $29.99 price point.

While waiting to see if anything else happens with the Friday the 13th franchise, whose future was upended by various lawsuits and rights issues over the years, be sure to celebrate the horror holiday as gorily and inexpensively as possible. Mommy would be so proud.