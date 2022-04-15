Amazon Deals This Week: Complete Harry Potter Blu-Ray Sets, Streaming Devices and More
Amazon has new deals every day for movie and television fans. Here are our favorites this week.
Each day, Amazon puts out tons of new deals for customers across their site. While more discounted products are available to those who have an Amazon Prime subscription, anyone can take advantage of these quick sales. But sometimes it can be hard to keep track of all the sales before they have come and gone. Luckily, CinemaBlend has movie and television fans covered.
In addition to pulling together lists of the best movies on Amazon Prime and discounted movie bundles, we have also curated some of our favorite Amazon deals from this week to help save you some time and get you ready to binge some content. From complete Blu-ray sets of classics like Harry Potter and Back To The Future, to Fire TV Sticks and projectors to help upgrade your home theater. We're constantly searching for new deals and updating our lists all the time, so be sure to check back in soon in case your favorite movies or shows go on sale!
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie and TV Show Deals
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]:
$178.99 $64.99 on Amazon
True Blood: The Complete Series on Blu-ray:
$179.99 $133.97 on Amazon
5-movie Twilight Collection (Digital Purchase): $29.99 on Amazon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Digital Purchase): Rent or Buy for $3.99 / $9.99 on Amazon
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (Digital Purchase): Rent or Buy for $3.99 / $9.99 on Amazon
Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy - Blu-ray + Digital:
$25.23 $17.96 on Amazon
Book and Screenplay Deals
My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress (Paperback):
$18.99 $17.09 on Amazon
Bridgerton Boxed Set: Books 1-4:
$65.00 $48.99 on Amazon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 1 + 2 - Original Screenplay Set:
$94.99 $66.49 on Amazon
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - The Complete Screenplay PREORDER:
$27.99 $24.99 on Amazon
Action Movie and Television Show Deals
Vikings: The Complete Series on Blu-ray:
$139.99 $112.50 on Amazon
Magnum P.I.: The Complete Series on Blu-ray:
$179.00 $100.95 on Amazon
Eternals (Digital purchase): Rent or Buy for $5.99 / $9.99 on Amazon
Children's Movie and TV Show Deals
How To Train Your Dragon: 3-Movie Collection on Blu-ray:
$29.98 $12.58 on Amazon
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Complete Series on DVD:
$64.98 $34.82 on Amazon
Sonic Boom: The Complete Series on Blu-ray:
$59.99 $36.24 on Amazon
Streaming Device and Home Entertainment Deals
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote:
$49.99 $34.99 on Amazon
BIGASUO B509-Native 1080P Full HD Bluetooth Projector with Screen:
$189.98 $161.48 on Amazon
JBL Bar 5.1 - Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers:
$800.00 $599.95 on Amazon
