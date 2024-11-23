I've Been Writing About Black Friday Deals For Tech Brands For Many Years, And Those Wanting To Upgrade Their Home Cinema Set-Up Should Check Out These Bargains

I've been writing about Black Friday deals for many years now for several of our sister sites (Techradar, T3, the list goes on...), so I've seen the best and worst of the deals; I've seen some brilliant bargains and some awfully dishonest ones too. But I'm still a fan of Black Friday because if you know what you're looking for, you can get a really good price on something you were wanting to buy anyway.

The best honest Black Friday deals used to be called "doorbusters" because they were so good that bargain-crazed buyers would start banging on the shop doors long before opening time. And there are plenty of doorbusters online, making this a great time to upgrade your home cinema setup without paying over the odds. Because, really, what's the point of making the most of the best Black Friday streaming deals if your set-up isn't up to scratch?

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals around right now across TVs, soundbars, speakers (yes, there's a difference, and streaming sticks.

Black Friday TV deals

There are some incredibly low prices on some impressive TVs, including the LG 48-inch B4 OLED down from its original $1,499 to $649 at Best Buy, Samsung's 55-inch The Frame down from $1,499 to $849 at Samsung, and Sony's beautiful Bravia 8 55-inch, which is down from $1,699 to $1,399.

Fancy a big TV without a big price? Samsung's 75-inch DU6950 Series is massive, and with $200 off it's just $549.99 at Best Buy.

Prefer a projector? Epson's EpiqVision Mini EP21 is a 1080p smart laser projector, and right now it's down $300 on Best Buy with a price tag of just $599.99.

LG B4 OLED TV 48": was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy LG's B4 is one of the more affordable OLED models, and that's no bad thing because it's even more affordable now. LG's OLED panels are up there with the very best in the business – they're in many big name TVs from other firms – and I like LG's TV interface too.

Samsung 55" The Frame OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung The Frame isn't like other TVs, because it's designed to be beautiful when you're not watching it thanks to its gorgeous art collection. You can use your own gorgeous photos too, or someone else's if your family looks more like mine.

Sony Bravia 8 55" OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy You know what you're getting with a Bravia TV: stunning visuals, a very powerful image and video processor, class-leading tech and more acronyms than you can shake a stick at. Sony's OLED TVs are superb and this is a nice discount on a 2024 model.

Samsung 75" DU6950 UHD 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy I've got a Samsung TV at home and while I'm not a huuuuuge fan of the Tizen interface I love the hardware. This Crystal UHD TV uses LED rather than OLED to keep the cost down, and that means you get a huge TV without a huge price.

Black Friday soundbar deals

If you asked me to recommend one thing that would improve any TV, I'd say a soundbar: even the best TVs typically have fairly weedy sound systems, and if you want the full movie soundtrack experience then a good soundbar would be a vast improvement. And a fancy setup like the JBL Bar 9.1 would be even more vast. That's down from $1,199 to $799.99 at Amazon while Samsung's excellent HW-990D is down from $1,997 to $1,049 at Walmart.

Don't need all those channels? Sony's superb HT-S2000 is a 3.1 channel superstar and right now it's down from $499 to $298.

JBL Bar 9.1: was $1,199 now $799.99 at Amazon This is a very serious soundbar system with 820W of output power including a 300W powered subwoofer and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding. It's absolutely overkill for small apartments but if you've got a big room to make boom...

Samsung HW-990D : was $1,997.99 now $1,100 at Walmart No, that's not a typo: the deal here really does take $897.99 off the MSRP for this 11.1.4-channel soundbar system. This is the top of the range Samsung setup and includes rear wireless speakers and Samsung's really clever Q-symphony tech that turns your TV speakers into part of the sound system.

Sony HT-S2000 soundbar: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon You don't need to spend huge money to give your TV a big audio upgrade. Sony's cute 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar gives a surprisingly hefty sound for such a small device, and it's wall mountable as well as made for tabletop placement.

Black Friday streaming device deals

Adding a good streamer doesn't get much cheaper than this: Amazon's Fire TV Stick HD is down from $39.99 to $17.99, which is the same as some new movies cost to rent for one night. The even better Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down from $59.99 to $32.99. I'm not currently seeing any good deals on the Apple TV 4K, which is the streaming device I bought for myself and the one I recommend if you're not on a tight budget, but I'm optimistic that some deals on that will drop in the next couple of days.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon It's only HD so you'll need a more powerful model for bigger, higher res TVs. But this is about as cheap as streaming gets, and it's a typically Amazon affair when it comes to ease of use. A good one to get the in-laws as a gift.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon This is the all-singing all-dancing version of Amazon's TV stick with Wi-Fi 6E, Xbox game streaming, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos (depending on what you subscribe to). It also has Amazon's Ambient Experience for art and photo displays when you're not streaming TV and movies.

Black Friday surround sound deals

I'm not going to list lots of speaker deals because I'd be here forever and you'd fall asleep: there are tons. But if you're into serious surround sound then there are some really nice deals out there on AV receivers.

I love Onkyo amps – I've got one at the heart of my hi-fi setup - and this deal on the TX-SR494 7.2-channel AV receiver is a doozy: it's $150 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $299. The 5.2-channel Sony STRD-H590 is $100 off, down to a very reasonable $249.99. And I can attest that the Sony STRDH790, a 7.2 model with Atmos and Dolby Vision, is a good buy at $349; that's the AV receiver I use when it's movie time at home, and mine cost an awful lot more than that when I bought it during lockdown. It's a brilliant buy.

Onkyo TX-SR494 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver : was $449 now $299 at Best Buy Onkyo are very well known in hi-fi circles because they make affordable amplification that punches way above its price tag: instead of trying to impress you with bells and whistles they focus on quality core components. This is a great price for a well-specced 7.2-channel AV receiver.

Sony STRDH590 AV Receiver: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy You can't go wrong with a Sony AV receiver and while this model isn't the top of the range it's very good for the price and even gooder with another $100 off. With 145W over six channels it's a powerful performer.

Sony STRDH790 AV Receiver : was $449.99 now $349.99 at bestbuy.com How do I know this is a good receiver? Because I bought one during lockdown and I've used it for every single thing I've watched on TV and played on PS5 or Xbox since. It's 145W over 7 channels with 4K video passthrough and all the connections you could possibly need.

