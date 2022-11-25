Meta Quest 2's VR Bundle Discount Is A Huge Win For Resident Evil Fans And Tons Of Other Games Are On Sale Too

Given the over-abundance of family gatherings during the holiday season, it’s perfectly natural for people to seek out peaceful solitude between Thanksgiving and Christmas. VR provides a great means for such temporary (or lengthy) escapes, with the Meta Quest 2 being the best option for high-quality virtual reality that won’t tear a hole in your bank account. Luckily, it’s now the best time of the year to secure a new headset, as Meta Quest is offering a deal that features not only a $50 discount, but also a two-game bundle, which includes the award-winning VR version of Resident Evil 4.

For those looking to put an entire universe of fun under the Christmas tree this year, the Meta Quest 2 Special Edition bundle is on sale for $349.99, marked down from its standard price of $399.99. The bundle includes the headset and two wireless Touch Controllers — some games and apps allow you to use hands-free tracking, as well — and both Resident Evil 4 and the rhythm-based Beat Saber. Click here (opens in new tab) to quickly order one up while supplies last, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping will no doubt make things harder to come by later.

In the summer of 2022, the Meta Quest 2 pulled off a rare move in the video game industry when the prices of its two storage size-varying versions were raised by $100. So getting a cheaper version of the system along with two A+ games is just what Santa Claus’ doctor ordered. While Resident Evil fans are no doubt awaiting Playstation 5’s remake of the initial PS4 iteration — perhaps still mourning the canceled Netflix series being unable to bring this storyline in — it still won’t be able to immerse players in Leon’s boots the way the Quest 2 game can. Beat Saber, meanwhile, has become a true VR phenomenon since its release, with an ever-growing music library to choose from, and standalone versions of the game developed for Dave & Busters and other arcades.

In need of games to play beyond Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber, you’re definitely in luck there as well, with plenty of big releases currently on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Below, we’ll highlight some of the best games for fans of film and TV, with solid discounts on several of them.

Creed: Rise to Glory

Marvel and Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is currently building his muscles for the upcoming sequel Creed III, but fans of the post-Rocky film franchise can step into the ring themselves as Adonis Creed for the critically acclaimed Creed: Rise to Glory. The game allows fighters to experience a story-based campaign, endless freeplay bouts, and/or online PvP matches, but the towels and corner stools are sold separately.

Price: 20.99 (opens in new tab), marked down from $29.99. Sale ends 11/28

Zombieland: Headshot Fever

It's unclear if we'll ever get a third film in the Zombieland franchise, but anyone looking for a similar blend of high-octane action with stress-induced hilarity, XR Games' Zombieland: Headshot Fever has you covered...in guts.

Price: $12.99, marked down from $19.99. Sale ends 11/28.

The Exorcist: Legion VR

VR immersion is arguably best utilized within the horror genre, and The Exorcist: Legion VR marked the freaky first entry in the virtual reality realm for the iconic film and TV franchise. It can't touch the original film, as not much can, but it's still worth possessing yourself.

Price: 15.99 (opens in new tab), marked down from $24.99. Sale ends 11/28.

Jurassic World: Aftermath

For the time being, Jurassic World: Aftermath is the best way to experience a harrowing dinosaur tale without science having to get all topsy-turvy and lacking in ethics.

Price: 14.99 (opens in new tab), marked down from $24.99. Sale ends 11/28.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Though The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners isn't specifically tied into the AMC series that recently ended, nor the comic book series co-created by Robert Kirkman, the VR game is easily the third best way to experience Walking Dead content outside of the aforementioned show and comic book. It's violent, hectic, addictive, and features some of the best hands-on zombie-killing of any VR game.

Price: $19.99 (opens in new tab), marked down from $39.99. Sale ends 11/25.

I Expect You To Die 1 & 2

Okay, so the I Expect You to Die games aren't based on any existing IP from the world of film or television, but they pay unabashed homage to the well-covered world of dashing, brilliant super-spies. So if you've ever wanted to basically be James Bond, with lots of cheeky British humor to enjoy as well, this will be the best thing you've ever experienced. The franchise is my favorite of any games available on the Meta Quest 2, although Moss and Moss 2 are right behind, for those who love adorable but dense puzzlers. (And they also both currently have 25% discounts for $14.99 and $22.99, respectively.)

Price: 15.99 (opens in new tab) for each game, marked down from $24.99. Sale ends 11/28.

More Games For TV And Movie Fans

Blair Witch VR - $19.99 (opens in new tab)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - $24.99 (opens in new tab)

Marvel's Iron Man VR - $39.99 (opens in new tab)

Final Space VR: The Rescue - $14.99 (opens in new tab)

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time - $19.99 (opens in new tab)

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing - $29.99 (opens in new tab)

The Twilight Zone VR - $19.99 (opens in new tab)

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul - $19.99 (opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - $9.99 (opens in new tab) per episode

For those who have the purchasing power, there are far more than enough games noted here to keep one busy throughout a few holidays in 2023, and the Meta Quest 2 library comprises far more than just games and apps tied to existing properties. So after picking up one of the bundles, be sure to explore for even more experiences that are right up your virtual alley.