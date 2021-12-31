Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Has Seen The House Of The Dragon Premiere And Shared His 'Hardly Objective' Thoughts

An update from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin can deliver the best of the best news for fans dying for news of the next book or TV show. While I’m sad to say that the latest one doesn’t bring news of a completed The Winds of Winter novel, there are some promising words from Martin about the upcoming prequel spinoff HBO series , based on another of his books set in Westeros. Apparently Martin has seen House of the Dragon, and he has now shared his “hardly objective” thoughts on the series.

The author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series that was the source material for Game of Thrones revealed on his Not A Blog website that he has seen the rough cut of the upcoming spinoff's first episode, and it sounds like he’s pleased. Here’s what he says, exactly:

I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.

With the ending of Game of Thrones regarded as a major disappointment by many viewers, fans can be happy to hear that the prequel spinoff is looking pretty promising. It’s been a few years since the series ended, after all, and George R.R. Martin hasn't published the next installment in his novel series.

In the same blog post, George R.R. Martin gives even more hope to fans, which is admittedly odd for the killer of main characters . He gives props to executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal while comparing House of the Dragon to Game of Thrones , saying we can expect new faces to fall in love with and ultimately get our hearts broken by. Here it is in his own words:

Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed.

While Doctor Who and The Crown veteran Matt Smith is taking on one of the lead roles of the upcoming series, the majority of the cast is very much like that of Game of Thrones was, insofar as they're not the biggest names in the television industry... yet. The Game of Thrones cast is far from unknown now, and we can only assume that once House of the Dragon comes out, the cast will become household names .

A release date for House of the Dragon has not yet been announced, but we can expect the 10-episode first season to drop to HBO sometime in 2022, and judging by George R.R Martin’s reaction, fans are going to love it.