George R.R. Martin Explains Where House Of The Dragon Season 2 Is At With Filming And Gives An Update On Winds Of Winter

Game of Thrones became a global sensation when it arrived on HBO, inspiring countless fans to read George R.R. Martin ’s novels that it was based on. TV audiences returned to Westeros thanks to the prequel series House of the Dragon , which is currently filming its second seasons across the pond. Martin recently explained where HOTD Season 2 is with filming, while also offering an update on his long-awaited novel Winds of Winter .

While Game of Thrones ended with its controversial final season back in 2019, a number of George R.R. Martin’s books have yet to be released. And therefore, it’s unclear if things end the same way on the page as the screen. Martin’s blog offered some much needed updates on both the next novel Winds of Winter, and the sophomore season of HOTD. Regarding the latter, he spoke about the progress of filming, and why the show continues to shoot in the midst of the ongoing strikes by WGA and SAG AFTRA. In his words:

One of the few shows till shooting is House of the Dragon, as you may have read. That’s true. I am told the second season is half done. All of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge. HOT D is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued. The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued.

There you have it. Seeing how the various strikes affected the entertainment industry can be confusing for those who aren’t familiar with how they work. But George R.R. Martin clarified the rules that allowed for House of the Dragon to continue work . What’s more, he revealed the consequences that might arise if the actors attempt to begin a sympathy strike while working on the highly anticipated second season. And said season is about halfway done with filming.

HOTD is able to continue shooting Season 2 because the production takes place in the UK, and isn’t a production of SAG AFTRA. And since the scripts were completed prior to the WGA strike, they’re seemingly able to be used as planned. And as such, it doesn’t look like the Game of Thrones spinoff will be further delayed.

But what about the rest George R.R. Martin’s books that are meant to make up the Song of Fire and Ice? There are still two books that have yet to be released, starting with The Winds of Winter. Since the books started being released back in 1996, this has been a long time coming. His progress update reads as follows:

And, yes, yes, of course, I’ve been working on Wind of Winter. Almost every day. Writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more. Making steady progress. Not as fast as I would like.. .certainly not as fast as YOU would like… but progress nonetheless.

There you have it. Martin claims that he’s working on The Winds of Winter just about every day, to varying degrees. But it’s unclear when that novel will actually hit shelves. But hopefully it’s sooner rather than later, especially since there’s still the seventh book A Dream of Spring to follow.

HOTD is expected to really heat up in Season 2, with the Greens and Blacks moving toward all-out war. It should be thrilling to see this conflict play out, especially with so many dragons involved .