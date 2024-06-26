House Of The Dragon's Paddy Considine Had The Funniest Reaction To Aegon Smashing Viserys' ‘Lego Set’

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of House of the Dragon are ahead!

Don’t get me wrong, watching new episodes of House of the Dragon as they air on the 2024 TV schedule is so stressful. However, the second after they end, the internet is overflowing with memes about everything that just went down and it’s hysterical – for example, after Episode 2, it was all about hating on Ser Criston Cole and comparing Otto Hightower to Kris Jenner. Now, former HOTD star Paddy Considine is getting in on the fun following the scene where Aegon destroyed Viserys’ model city, and his post about it was A+.

How Paddy Considine Reacted To Aegon Destroying Viserys’ ‘Lego Set’

Sadly, Paddy Considine isn’t featured in House of the Dragon Season 2 because his character King Viserys died toward the end of Season 1. However, the actor is still engaging with HOTD fans, and of course, he had to react when his grandson (and the now-king) destroyed Viserys’ model city that he’d been working on for ages. So, the actor took to Instagram to repost a meme about Aegon smashing his late grandfather’s “Lego set,” and it’s hysterical:

I love the shade thrown via meme. Viserys is 100% looking down on his family shaking his head in disapproval. While the impending Targaryen civil war and the crowning of the wrong king are two big things he should be angry about, understandably his Legos getting smashed also required a response.

Honestly, I can’t think of a better way to react to this moment in HOTD. In Season 1, Viserys put so much time and effort into that model city, and to see it smashed to bits in seconds by his grandson was actually painful.

What makes this whole situation even better is that after Considine posted this wonderful meme to his Instagram, his on-screen grandson, Tom Glynn-Carney, responded.

Aegon Actor Tom Glynn-Carney Replied To Paddy Considine In The Best Way

Between Aegon handling the death of his child and naming Ser Criston Cole his hand after learning about him sending Ser Arryk to kill Rhaenyra (which resulted in both him and brother Ser Erryk dying ), the king had a lot on his plate, and I wouldn’t say he was handling it well. Amid the grief and the chaos he also smashed his grandad’s Legos, so all around Aegon was not having a good time.

However, Tom Glynn-Carney was having a blast in the comments on social media. After seeing Considine’s post about his moment in HOTD, the Aegon actor wrote:

shoddy workmanship 😂

Ummmm…Mr. Glynn-Carney I think you’re wrong. Obviously, he’s joking. However, let us make it very clear that Viserys’ Lego set was seriously impressive, and I bet he is looking down from the afterlife in disapproval at his grandson.

Honestly, this whole interaction had me cracking up, and I love that the cast interacts with the online discourse about House of the Dragon. If more reactions like Paddy Considine’s come up as Season 2 continues to air, we’ll be sure to let you know about it.