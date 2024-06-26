House Of The Dragon’s Showrunner Talks To Us About That Gut-Punch In Episode 2, And Why It Took Months To Pull Off
Be right back, sobbing my eyes out.
Spoilers for the second episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 ahead! If you're not caught up, you can watch the episode with a Max subscription, and you can catch new episodes in the same place every Sunday as part of the 2024 TV schedule.
When it comes to any show within the universe of A Song of Ice and Fire, there's guaranteed to be some moments that will sit with you. Whether it's the most shocking moments of Game of Thrones or the switch-up of a storyline from the books, there's always something. For the second episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, the final battle between Ser Erryk and Ser Arryk seems guaranteed to stick with fans, and showrunner Ryan Condal explained how long the gut-punching process of making it happen was.
House of the Dragon Season 2 has already delivered us plenty of instances that have gotten the internet buzzing. Whether it's about Alicent and Ser Criston Cole's shift in their relationship or the long-awaited and gruesome Season 2 premiere, there's a lot to talk about. But the absolute gut-punch that was the ending of the second episode is what we are talking about today.
The final battle between Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk, two twin brothers who swore to protect the rulers they serve, is a poignant and heart-wrenching moment. In a tragic turn of events, Ser Erryk is forced to kill his brother and then himself. This scene, which took months to create, is a testament to the emotional depth and complexity of House of the Dragon Season 2. Ryan Condal told CinemaBlend:
It's seemingly stuck with most of the internet as well. These are the kinds of scenes that sit with me when it comes to the best fantasy shows. We can talk about the Targaryen family tree all we want or which Targaryen rides which dragon, but at the end of the day, some of the best scenes involve two family members who are dueling it out in the most complicated way possible.
Condal even commented on that specifically. Because these were two very honorable knights and brothers sworn to different rulers, it makes this moment that much more "moving" and "hard" to watch. He said:
With House of the Dragon only being eight episodes for Season 2, I'm not sure how many more gut-wrenching scenes we are going to encounter – but if they're anywhere near as strong as this, I have a feeling I'll have to restock on my tissues soon enough.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.