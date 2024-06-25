House Of The Dragon Fans Are Comparing Otto Hightower And Kris Jenner, And They’re Hilariously Not Wrong

Spoilers for the second episode of House of the Dragon ’s second season are ahead! If you haven’t seen the episode, you can stream it with a Max subscription , and then catch new ones every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

You know, when House of the Dragon returned on the 2024 TV schedule , the last show I expected to compare it to was The Kardashians. However, here we are. We’re talking about the similarities between Otto Hightower and Kris Jenner now, and the thing is, the fans who pointed this out are hilariously on point.

Yes, you read that correctly, following the second episode of Season 2 – which saw Otto trying to work his PR magic to save the Greens following the death of Rhaenyra’s son in the Season 1 finale and the assassination of Aegon and Helaena’s kid in the Season 2 premiere – the man is being compared to Kris Jenner. The parents really work around the clock to build an empire, and in Otto’s case, he was using the death of his son’s child to make The Greens look better amid the impending civil war. So, I think @_AngelicaJ9 was pretty on point when they posted this:

Not them using the baby as a PR stunt. Otto in his Kris Jenner era. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/V8gFe7m8g4June 24, 2024

Otto Hightower is collected and calculated, which is pretty similar to how Kris Jenner runs her show. And while the Kardashians’ mother is not dealing with murder and war crimes to build up her empire with her kids, the creative way she goes about managing is not totally dissimilar to the former hand of the king, as @itshelenwhat posted:

otto hightower in his kris jenner era with the pr campaign against rhaenyra 😭#HouseofThedragon pic.twitter.com/EuUfnJW9f9June 24, 2024

Also, like Kris Jenner, Otto’s whole business involves his family. His empire has been carefully constructed because of how he’s positioned his daughter in the castle and his relationships with his grandchildren. To that point, I think @Targ_Nation made a hilariously great point when they posted:

Otto Hightower really was working all the PR angles in this episode, and sadly for him, it didn’t work out. His erratic grandson ended up firing him and hiring the hated Ser Criston Cole as his hand. One fan made the connection between Rhys Ifans' character and the Jenner-Kardashian matriarch by posting this amazing GIF from Otto’s conversation with Aegon:

never thought there would come a day where i would be agreeing with otto ‘kris jenner’ hightower 😭😭 this bruh did not give a fuck at any point this episode pic.twitter.com/hUqU2zAPDjJune 24, 2024

Now, with Otto out as hand to the king, it’s unclear what his next move will be. However, one thing is for sure, he’s going to work really hard to scheme his way back to the top and use his A+ managing skills to reclaim power. Will it work? I don’t know. However, if he’s anything like Kris Jenner, he’ll continue to manage, parent and play the long game. As @OdunEweniyi said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

the devil works hard and kris jenner works harder but otto hightower works hardestJune 24, 2024

With Ser Criston Cole being a major wild card in the show now and the man who took Otto’s job, I imagine Alicent’s father will be coming for him. He’s a master at manipulating his kids and ultimately scheming to get what he wants. Like Kris Jenner’s kids, the Targaryens’ seem like a wild bunch who can be hard to manage, however, she makes it happen and Otto will too.