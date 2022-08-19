House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
What do the reviews say about HBO's new saga?
The Game of Thrones prequel series has been years in the making, and finally, the fanbase’s patience is paying off. House of the Dragon is set to premiere on August 21 for a 10-episode first season based on the George R. R. Martin novel Fire & Blood, which is set in the same universe as the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first six episodes of the series ahead of its release, and their opinions are all over the place (much like our staff’s reactions to the Game of Thrones series finale). Let’s take a look at the reviews to see what critics like and don’t like about HBO’s latest epic.
House of the Dragon boasts a stacked cast, including Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The series is set more than 100 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the history of House Targaryen, chronicling the beginning of the end of House Targaryen’s triumphant reign. You’ve waited long enough, so let’s see what the critics are saying:
Helen O’Hara of IGN rates the series premiere a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying it’s good to have new content from this universe, and House of the Dragon makes us feel like the good ole days of Game of Thrones are back, just now with more dragons. From the review:
Alison Herman of The Ringer agrees, saying HBO’s bet on another blockbuster saga pays off. It’s not without its faults, but not to worry. This critic watched the first six episodes and feels confident enough to tell fans it’s OK to get excited. The review states:
Stephen Kelly of BBC Culture says House of the Dragon has a tough task in overcoming the negative opinions Game of Thrones left its audience with. However, it must do the trick, as the critic rates the first episodes 4 stars out of 5 and calls the prequel “a darker, more solemn, more sophisticated” series than its predecessor. He says:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge agrees that this feels like it belongs in the Game of Thrones universe, but not in that good “nice to have you back” way of nostalgia. Rather, he says HBO seems desperate to recapture lightning in a bottle, feeding fans a hyper-violent fantasy tale they’ve all seen before. From the review:
Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY (opens in new tab) rates the first episodes 2 out of 4 stars, saying that HBO took a big risk, because while spinoffs tend to already be a tough sell for any series, being able to capture the same magic as the phenomenal OG series is a very tall order, and one that House of the Dragon does not succeed in filling. She says:
Darren Franich of EW falls somewhere in the middle with his critique. He grades the first episodes a B and says that the series starts out slow — with a textbook-like explanation of the Targaryen dynasty — but once it starts to find its footing, the story improves greatly. He lauds the performances of Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and Paddy Considine but worries at the lack of breakout supporting characters. Overall the critic says:
CinemaBlend's Laura Hurley also had the opportunity to check out House of the Dragon early, and shared her thoughts on the new show's beginning compared to that of Game of Thrones, more than a decade ago. She wrote:
The critics are split on how successful House of the Dragon’s first episodes are, but does this sound like a series you’re going to check out? If so, House of the Dragon is set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 21 on HBO. The prequel series focusing on House Targaryen will also be streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription.
