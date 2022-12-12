Kit Harington Got Asked About How Jon Snow Is Doing After Game Of Thrones' Ending. It’s Pretty Intense

As the world was awaiting the start of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, fans were granted a huge surprise in mid-June 2022, when word got out that HBO was actually working on yet another new branch of its far-reaching fantasy world. But, instead of this one being set way in the past or well away from the Seven Kingdoms, we found out that preparations were being made to bring Kit Harington back as Jon Snow , the role that made him famous. While there will likely be a long time before we know exactly what that potential series is about, Harington has now spoken about how Jon’s doing after GOT ’s much debated finale , and it's pretty intense.

What Did Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington Say About How Jon Snow Is Doing After The Finale?

Even after all that poor Jon went through over the course of eight seasons (including totally being murdered and brought back to life), it’s still hard to believe that the character managed to make it out of the war and wight-filled game alive. As viewers probably recall, though, he was not exactly A-OK at the end of the drama, and while talking to fans at the Game of Thrones Convention over the weekend (via Entertainment Weekly ) he revealed how he thinks his character is doing post-rebanishment to the Wall, saying:

I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

Yeah, I think we can all remember some of the many reasons why Jon was both about to be beheaded and done with everything he’d been through to the point that he was pretty on board with his fate. After being revived, he eventually joined the effort to land Daenerys on the Iron Throne, fell in love with her, realized Dany was actually his aunt way too late, also realized way too late that he was maybe not on the side he wanted to be on, and killed Dany before she could murder any more innocents .

That landed him in a cell, patiently waiting to die, but he was rescued (sorta) by his little bro (not really)/new king Bran sending him back to the Night’s Watch. Regarding all of the wild, and wildly difficult, things that Jon dealt with and his ultimate punishment, Harington continued:

He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O'Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that… That's interesting.

If part of the goal of the possible spinoff (which George R.R. Martin revealed is being prepped as Snow for a working title) is to see how Jon continues to live while working through all of his “trauma,” they will certainly not lack for storylines. Seeing as how his life was spared, he will have to spend however many years he now has left thinking about what he’s gone through, the decisions he made, and reconciling everything. The Ebony Blade-baring Eternals star wrapped up, adding:

So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not OK.

Well, if there’s one thing we all know, it’s that simply being alive with all your parts in working order doesn’t automatically mean that you’re OK, and if we do get to watch Harington return as Jon Snow, we’ll likely get to see him figure out how to get to OK in the new world he helped to create. He better hope he never crosses paths with Grey Worm again.