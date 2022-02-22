Eternals' Kit Harington Comments On His MCU Future And What's Going On After That Memorable Post-Credits Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four is certainly no exception so far. The latest Marvel movies have introduced a ton of new characters , especially Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. Now actor Kit Harington has commented on his MCU future and what’s going on after that memorable post-credits scene.

Game of Thrones icon Kit Harington played a supporting role in Eternals as Dane Whitman. He was largely kept out of the superhero action, but the movie’s post-credits scene teased the Ebony Blade and his possible future in the MCU. Harington was recently asked if he knows when he’ll be returning to the shared universe, responding honestly with:

No, not that I know of. That sounds like a very political answer, but I mean it’s exciting for me. Because the last film, as you have all seen, it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further. So, I’m hoping. But I think whenever you’re answering questions about these things, people point at you and say ‘liar,’ as if you know more than other people. I have no idea. I genuinely don’t. I’m waiting for a call on it at some point, hopefully.

Whomp whomp. While it would be surprising if Marvel Studios didn’t move forward with Dane Whitman’s story, it looks like the actor who brought him to life hasn’t heard any updates. Although Harington does seem excited about where the character could go sometime down the line.

Kit Harington’s comments about his Eternals character come from a recent appearance on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show . While discussing his successful film and television career, eventually the conversation turned to his recent entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, Jon Snow didn’t have any updates to offer, as he doesn’t know whether or not he’ll actually be back wielding the Ebony Blade .

As previously mentioned, it would definitely be surprising if Kit Harington wasn’t further utilized in the MCU, as he’s got a ton of fans thanks to his time on Game of Thrones. And with a post-credits scene dedicated to his possible future as the Black Knight, it’s only a matter of time. That Eternals scene was made doubly intriguing because Dane heard the voice of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who will be playing vampire hero Blade in the shared universe.

Some fans were surprised by how little screen time Kit Harington’s character got throughout Eternals, appearing mostly in the movie’s first act. But he did witness some wild cosmic action, especially when Sersi was taken into space by the massive celestial Arishem . This is likely what inspired him to wield the Ebony Blade, which seemingly has some dark magical powers.