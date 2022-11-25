The Game Of Thrones Fan In Your Life Can Scheme Like Arya With This Strategy Game

It’s been several years since Game of Thrones left HBO with, well, not quite the bang (i.e. lots of Season 8 complaints ) that many fans were hoping it would have. But! We all remember the good ol’ days, when we could all agree that Jon Snow was a reluctant hero, Arya Stark was a ruthless badass , and the Night King was the stuff of nightmares. Now, the GOT fan in your life can relive some of those glory days by playing the Funkoverse: Game of Thrones Strategy Game!

Why Is This Funkoverse: Game Of Thrones Strategy Game A Great Idea For Fans?

There are likely to still be a number of viewers who look at the legacy of the hit fantasy series and feel that the drama based on George R.R. Martin’s sweeping creation tarnished a sterling reputation by dying an ignominious death with its finale in 2019.

If you’ve got a fan on your hands who’s still moping about being unsatisfied (or was just plain angry enough to have signed that GOT petition ) and has already immersed themselves in rewatching their favorite episodes so they can look upon the best versions of the characters they loved so much, then helping them dwell in the good days by gifting this game could make you a star this holiday season. For Black Friday, the board game is now 39% off at Amazon, so it will only set you back $24.44, as opposed to the standard $39.99 list price!

(opens in new tab) Buy the Funkoverse: Game of Thrones Strategy Game: $39.99 $24.44 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Who Wants To Be The Mother Of Game Of Thrones Strategy Games?

Want to know how to play the game so that you can dracarys the competition ? The strategy game sees two to four players choose their favorite characters so that they can challenge each other in one of the game’s chosen scenarios. They gain points by using their turn to move across the board to get closer to completing the objective of whichever scenario is being played, which can include using each characters’ special abilities to attempt to strike down their opponents.

Game play should be a fun time, especially for anyone who’s simply looking to enjoy the GOT lore in a new way or who wants to get into strategy games for the first time. You can get an idea of how a full game is played by checking out this how-to video .

What’s Included In This Game?

Let’s start with what will be the biggest get for those who are GOT fans, but also lovers of all things Funko Pop! figurines. The game comes with four such figures (which are exclusive to this game), and players will be able to choose the aforementioned Arya, Jon, and Night King, or the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen as their characters. And, yes, if you’re playing with two people, this does mean that each player has two characters to choose from when they take their turns.

You also get everything else you could need to play, including character and scenario cards, a double-sided map, game markers and tokens, dice, and, of course, full instructions. There are also cards for potential allies like the Unsullied and the White Walkers, with Arya’s sword Needle and Jon’s pet Ghost also being able to get in on the action!