‘I’ve Been Waiting For This’: Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Michelle Ang Explains Why She’s Excited About Omega And Crosshair’s Relationship In Season 3
The dynamic between these two clones is changing.
Warning: SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s three-episode premiere are ahead!
Although Crosshair was a member of Clone Force 99 when the team was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, it didn’t take long for him to turn his back on Hunter, Wrecker, Tech and Echo, and declare his allegiance to the Empire, once the Bad Batch spinoff show started airing to Disney+ subscribers alongside the Star Wars movies in order. By Season 2’s “The Outpost” though, the sharpshooting clone grew sick of the disrespect his clone “brothers” endured from the Imperials and killed an officer in response. Naturally this resulted in his incarceration, which set the stage for him and his “sister” Omega to finally flesh out their relationship, something that actress Michelle Ang told CinemaBlend she’s been eagerly awaiting.
In the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 finale “Plan 99,” Omega surrendered herself to Dr. Royce Hemlock and was taken to his Mount Tantiss facility (a holdover from the Expanded Universe days), which is where Crosshair is also being kept and where we learned that scientist Emerie Karr is another female Jango Fett clone. With The Bad Batch’s third and final season now upon us (i.e. off the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows slate), we’re finally seeing Crosshair and Omega on the same side, and when I asked Ang, who voices the latter character, what was like for her to explore to explore this new dynamic, she answered:
In the time that’s passed from Crosshair becoming a “good soldier” for the Empire to rebelling against his new superiors, Omega has thrived under the watchful eye of the rest of Clone Force 99, as well as characters like Captain Rex and Phee Genoa, becoming a capable fighter and well-rounded individual. As Michelle Ang also pointed out, Omega also hasn’t given up on Crosshair being redeemable. Now that they’re imprisoned in the same facility, and Crosshair has clearly seen better days, the time has come for Omega to take charge, put her acquired skills to good work by not just breaking out with her estranged brother, but also looking after him.
While Crosshair initially wasn’t receptive to Omega breaking him out during the first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, eventually he didn’t have any other choice but to accompany her on her jailbreak. By the end of “Shadows of Tantiss,” the two clone siblings were able to steal a ship and hightail it off the planet Weyland, though they’re not in the clear just yet, as the Empire is tracking them and it’s been ordered that Omega be taken back alive because it turns out she holds the key to Hemlock’s M-count experiments. Still, even if Omega and Crosshair manage to give the Empire the slip, as Michelle Ang noted, the latter has gone through a lot, so it’ll be up to the former to help him through his various traumas.
New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere Wednesdays on Disney+, with the 15-episode run ending on May 1. As shown in the Season 3 trailer, other big things to look forward to this season include the return of characters like Fennec Shand, Cad Bane and the previously thought-dead Asajj Ventress.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
