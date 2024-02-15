Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Michelle Ang Opens Up About Omega’s Evolution In Season 3, Offers Advice If The Character Is Played In Live-Action

When Clone Force 99, a.k.a. The Bad Batch, scored their own spinoff after being introduced early on in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, they were joined by Omega, a female clone of Jango Fett who, like Boba Fett, ages at a normal rate. Omega’s come a long way during her time with Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and the late Tech, and with Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s third and final season about to begin, Michelle Ang, who voices Omega, opened up to CinemaBlend about the young character’s evolution in Season 3. Additionally, if Omega is ever played in live-action, Ang provided some advice to the hypothetical actress who’d take over the role.

During my chat with Ang, I pointed out how in The Bad Batch Season 1, Omega was a sheltered child who was finally got to experience freedom for the first time when the title group took her off Kamino and brought her along on their travels. Then in Season 2, we watched Omega become a capable soldier who could handle herself in the field much better. So regarding Season 3, I asked the actress what she thinks is the biggest way Omega has evolved for this new batch (pardon the pun) of episodes, and she answered:

Season 3 for her is she realizes that she has been partially responsible for the threat that her brothers in The Bad Batch constantly face, and I think that weighs really heavy on her. She’s out to find answers, she needs to understand her place so that she can alleviate any guilt. Because she’s this young child who suddenly realizes that all the bad things might be because of her. It’s the worst place ever for any child to be. She needs to find out answers so she can protect the people she loves.

When we left off with Omega at the end of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, she’d been captured by the sinister Dr. Hemlock and taken to the foreboding Mt. Mantis’s base, where she not only ran into Nala Se and Crosshair again, but also met scientist Emerie Karr, who was identified as another female Jango Fett clone. Omega will still be confined at Mt. Tantiss when Season 3 begins, and the trailer (which revealed that Asajj Ventress is returning) made it clear she’ll eventually escape, that won’t be the end of her trials and tribulations. As Michelle Ang laid out, with Omega realizing that her origins are the reason why her brothers keep being targeted, she’ll go on a search for the truth in order to protect the people she loves.

On another note, while we’re months away from seeing how The Bad Batch ends, I’m skeptical Omega will be dead by the end of it. As such, if the day comes that Omega is played by another actress in a live-action project, I wanted to know what advice Michelle Ang would give this person, and here’s what she had to say:

The advice would be make sure your brothers and you have a true relationship. As an actor, spend time getting to know the other actors who will be playing The Bad Batch so that you’ve got this camaraderie and chemistry that you’ve built up so that no matter what the storyline brings out to you, that relationship and deep care manifests on screen.

Ang’s advice would definitely be applicable for a young girl playing Omega sometime in the immediate years after The Bad Batch, because assuming Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and Crosshair also survive the series, one would imagine Omega will still be with them. That said, I’m also interested in seeing how Omega will be as an adult adventuring on her own, though at that point, it’s hard to say if her brothers will still be alive, whether it’s because they died in battle or passed away from their accelerated aging. In that case, Ang’s advice wouldn’t be as applicable, though this actress would still be wise to seek her out for pointers on nailing down Omega’s core characteristics.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3's first three episodes premiere to Disney+ subscribers on Wednesday, February 21.