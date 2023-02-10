Star Wars Finally Reveals How The Empire Fully Transitioned From Jango Fett's Clones To Stormtroopers

Warning: SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes “The Clone Conspiracy” and “Truth and Consequences” are ahead!

Following the conclusion of the Clone Wars, as the Galactic Republic evolved into the Galactic Empire during the events of Revenge of the Sith, Jango Fett’s clones were still serving as the government’s soldiers. And yet, there came a point in the Star Wars timeline when the clone troopers were retired and people from all across a galaxy far, far away were conscripted into the Empire to be stormtroopers. Thanks to Star Wars: The Bad Batch, one of the many Star Wars shows that can be watched with a Disney+ subscription, we finally know how this full transition took place.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 had already laid the groundwork for the introduction of the stormtroopers, namely through Crosshair briefly commanding a unit of conscripted soldiers and Vice Admiral Rampart ordering the destruction of Kamino’s cloning facilities. The latter was more than enough to put a countdown clock on when the clone troopers would no longer be needed, plus the fact that aside from Omega and Boba Fett, Jango Fett’s clones age faster than normal humans. However, it was the two-parter “The Clone Conspiracy” and “Truth and Consequences” that really sealed the deal, with the former episode seeing Rampart introducing the Defense Recruitment Bill, which would do away with the clones in favor of creating a military that conscripts Imperial citizens.

Meanwhile, two clones connected to the Kamino massacre were murdered because they were planning to come forward with the truth about what happened, as the public was told that a storm disaster was responsible for the planet’s devastation. Senator Riyo Chuchi, who was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, got wind of this conspiracy, and with the help of Clone Force 99 and their comrade Captain Rex, they were able to find proof that Admiral Rampart ordered the destruction on Kamino. With his nefarious deed now exposed to the Senate, Emperor Palpatine then entered the picture, as has been teased in the Bad Batch Season 2 previews.

First, Palpatine placed the blame of what happened on Kamino solely on Rampart, accusing the man of committing treason and having him arrested. However, in typical Palpatine fashion, the man also known as Darth Sidious used this situation to his advantage, telling the senators that he was concerned that the clones under Rampart’s commands followed orders so blindly and inflicted “such carnage” without hesitation. He then added:

Perhaps it is time for a change, now more than ever. Building a strong galaxy requires protection and security.

As such, despite Rampart taking the fall for what happened on Kamino, Palpatine decreed that his Defense Recruitment Bill go through anyway, and with this act, “we shall usher in a new era, heralded by the imperial stormtrooper.” So now the Empire is on its way to phasing out the clone troopers and bringing in Imperial citizens to fill the stormtrooper ranks. Clones being abandoned by the Empire was touched on in the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi last year, when Ewan McGregor’s character passed by one of Jango Fett’s duplicates begging for money on the planet Daiyu.

By the end of “Truth and Consequences,” Senator Chuchi promised Omega that she would continue fighting for the clones, and Echo decided to leave Clone Force 99 and join forces with Rex so he could also help his clone brethren. So now it’s just Omega, Hunter, Wrecker and Tech traveling around the galaxy, carrying out missions for Cid and doing their best to stay off the Empire’s radar. It’s unclear how much Star Wars: The Bad Batch will explore the clones being tossed aside by the Empire, or how long we’ll continue to see actual clone troopers in action. But with this savvy move on Palpatine’s part, the stage is set for the stormtroopers to carry on in their place.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere Wednesdays on Disney+ (opens in new tab), the same platform where you can easily stream the Star Wars movies in order. Also keep your eyes peeled for The Mandalorian Season 3, which dropped a new trailer last month and kicks off on March 1.