Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Star Talks About George RR Martin's Involvement In The Game Of Thrones Spinoff
The author is on board with the adventures of Dunk and Egg as the next Game of Thrones spinoff.
The world of Westeros is coming back to HBO early in the 2026 TV schedule with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, once again based on source material from George R.R. Martin. Premiering on January 18 with stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as young squire Egg, the new prequel is a fresh take on the Game of Thrones franchise with a lighter tone and shorter run time. That's not a bad thing for the author after his recent comments about House of the Dragon, with Claffey explaining how "happy" Martin was when visiting the set.
As he hinted in blog post timed to House of the Dragon Season 2 with its many changes from the Fire & Blood source material, George R.R. Martin became less involved as the series went on. In comparison, he has been openly praising A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for nearly a year now, and the new leading man weighed in on how the first of Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas was adapted. When I asked the actor what conversations he had with the author, Peter Claffey shared:
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set between House of the Dragon and the original series in the Game of Thrones timeline. There's definitely plenty of lore that could be – and was – folded into the first season, which is based on The Hedge Knight as the first of three novellas so far. Claffey went on to share one way that George R.R. Martin was heavily involved in the new show, although he didn't know that until well after he took on the role of Dunk:
One of the many ways in which A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sets itself apart from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon is a more focused POV, with Dunk and Egg central to the story as opposed to the vast families, sprawling noble houses, and political machinations of the two earlier series.
While there are still nobles from families like the Baratheons and Targaryens in the mix, there's no grand conflict like Team Black vs. Team Green in the six-episode first season, airing on HBO and streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Referring to working with Ira Parker as showrunner, Owen Harris as executive producer, Sarah Adina Smith as director, and himself as "quite a tight knit unit," Peter Claffey went on:
As Peter Claffey alluded, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, based on George R.R. Martin's The Sworn Sword and already in production. It remains to be seen if The Mystery Knight, the third novella, gets a season as well, but fans can already count on the show being "true and respectful" from the jump.
That's not to say that the new show is only enjoyable for readers of the novellas, and I can vouch for having a good time watching without knowing the lore back to front. The trailer, which struck me as having shades of A Knight's Tale to go along with Game of Thrones' world of Westeros, gives a taste of what to expect:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tune in to HBO on Sunday, January 18 at 10 p.m. ET for the series premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. With just six episodes, the season may fly by, so be sure to keep current on Sunday nights or soon after via HBO Max. The newest Game of Thrones spinoff will be followed by House of the Dragon Season 3 later this year. While there are more questions than answers about that show's return, I'm confident that viewers will get a lot more laughs out of Dunk and Egg than Team Black vs. Team Green.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
