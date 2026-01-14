Critics Have Seen A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, And They’re Saying The GOT Prequel Is A ‘Fresh Take On The Franchise’
Who's ready for the 'Tales of Dunk and Egg'?
Game of Thrones is such an epic and detailed world that it feels like there are endless opportunities to continue bringing George R. R. Martin’s creations to life. House of the Dragon Season 3 is expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule this summer, but first we’re digging further into the story of another ancient member of the Targaryen family tree in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Let’s see what critics are saying about the upcoming HBO series.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, or “Egg,” as he squires for a hedge knight, Peter Claffey’s Ser Duncan the Tall, or “Dunk.” This series has a different tone than the two that preceded it and apparently could serve as a more friendly introduction to the universe for those who didn’t vibe with the darkness of Game of Thrones. CinemaBlend’s own Laura Hurley has screened the series, and she says:
Daniel Fienberg of THR approves of this deviation from the formula, despite some flaws, and he promises fans won’t even miss the dragons. Feinberg writes:
The series takes place about a century before the events of Game of Thrones, when dragons were still extinct and the Targaryens still ruled Westeros. Tasha Robinson of Polygon says the story honors George R.R. Martin's work while bringing in appealing new elements, writing:
Neil Armstrong of the BBC calls the series “a total delight from start to finish,” saying that it’s never been so much fun to be in Westeros. The way the lead actors play off of each other is what makes it really special. The critic says:
James Hunt of ComicBook.com rates it a 4.5 out of 5, calling A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 a “near-perfect adaptation,” saying that it opens up the possibilities of what Game of Thrones spinoffs can do. Hunt continues:
Jim Vejvoda of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that despite having no dragons, the prequel is bursting with heart, charm and humor — and two endearing lead performances — that make this a more-than-worthy watch. Vejvoda continues:
There’s no doubt this newest chapter from the mind of George R. R. Martin is different, but if the critics’ reviews are any indication, different is perfectly fine in this instance. The series — which has already been renewed for Season 2 — is set to premiere with a Certified Fresh 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 consists of six episodes, averaging a little over 30 minutes apiece, so don’t miss the start of this new adventure when it premieres at 10 p.m. ET Sunday, January 18, on HBO and streaming with an HBO Max subscription.
