Critics Have Seen A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, And They’re Saying The GOT Prequel Is A ‘Fresh Take On The Franchise’

Game of Thrones is such an epic and detailed world that it feels like there are endless opportunities to continue bringing George R. R. Martin’s creations to life. House of the Dragon Season 3 is expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule this summer, but first we’re digging further into the story of another ancient member of the Targaryen family tree in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Let’s see what critics are saying about the upcoming HBO series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, or “Egg,” as he squires for a hedge knight, Peter Claffey’s Ser Duncan the Tall, or “Dunk.” This series has a different tone than the two that preceded it and apparently could serve as a more friendly introduction to the universe for those who didn’t vibe with the darkness of Game of Thrones. CinemaBlend’s own Laura Hurley has screened the series, and she says:

All of the things that distinguish the new show from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon work in its favor. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms doesn't need dragons or sex scenes or points of view shifting from scene to scene on a grand, continent-spanning scale. The show wastes no time in establishing itself as a more comedic entry in the saga on HBO, and while that leads to a somewhat tonally jarring start to the adventures of Dunk and Egg, the performances of Peter Claffey and young Dexter Sol Ansell ground the storyline. I suspected that this might feel like a nice dose of action in the Game of Thrones world to tide fans over until House of the Dragon Season 3, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Knight of the Seven Kingdoms becoming many fans' favorite spinoff.

Daniel Fienberg of THR approves of this deviation from the formula, despite some flaws, and he promises fans won’t even miss the dragons. Feinberg writes:

The result is something I’d begun to doubt was even possible: a smaller, smarter, funnier and more charming glimpse into George R.R. Martin‘s bigger-is-better realm. It isn’t so much a Game of Thrones series for people who hated Game of Thrones, but it’s a Game of Thrones series for anybody who has ever wondered what, say, a Richard Linklater version of Game of Thrones would be. It’s a loose hangout comedy. … True to its source material, it’s the TV equivalent of a novella instead of an epic tome.

The series takes place about a century before the events of Game of Thrones, when dragons were still extinct and the Targaryens still ruled Westeros. Tasha Robinson of Polygon says the story honors George R.R. Martin's work while bringing in appealing new elements, writing:

The removal of [lurid sexual elements and explorations of systematic misogyny, torture of women and rape] in favor of a more ground-level story makes Knight of the Seven Kingdoms a fresh take on the franchise, honoring much of the world-building that makes it memorable, while forging a more accessible path. The slightly lighter tone, the close focus on a single character’s relatively modest ambitions and entirely personal struggles, and the excellent character work and scene-setting all make this an easy starting point for Game of Thrones newbies and a refreshing palate-cleanser for existing fans.

Neil Armstrong of the BBC calls the series “a total delight from start to finish,” saying that it’s never been so much fun to be in Westeros. The way the lead actors play off of each other is what makes it really special. The critic says:

It is Dunk and Egg's odd-couple relationship, occasionally mildly antagonistic but mostly affectionate, that is the beating heart of this excellent six-episode show. Both the old gods and the new were smiling over the production when Claffey and Ansell were cast. They are brilliant individually and the chemistry between them is extraordinary. You'd think they'd been working together in a Laurel and Hardy-style double act for decades.

James Hunt of ComicBook.com rates it a 4.5 out of 5, calling A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 a “near-perfect adaptation,” saying that it opens up the possibilities of what Game of Thrones spinoffs can do. Hunt continues:

Just like I adored the novellas, I loved this show. It’s wonderful getting to step back into Westeros, and to explore a different side to it. Seeing Dunk and Egg brought to life in this way is a joy, and the cast, [creator Ira Parker], and everyone else involved deserve enormous credit for pulling it off. There’s expansion here, which was necessary, but it all feels true to the books and the characters, and I’m relieved they stuck to that tone rather than trying to make it too epic to fit with the rest of the franchise.

Jim Vejvoda of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that despite having no dragons, the prequel is bursting with heart, charm and humor — and two endearing lead performances — that make this a more-than-worthy watch. Vejvoda continues:

Smaller both in scale and ambition than its predecessors, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms never quite plumbs the moral depths – and entirely forgoes the dragon-riding fantasy highs – of the previous two Game of Thrones series. Still, it provides the viewer with core protagonists one can remain emotionally invested in, something the overall franchise has occasionally lost sight of in favor of spectacle.

There’s no doubt this newest chapter from the mind of George R. R. Martin is different, but if the critics’ reviews are any indication, different is perfectly fine in this instance. The series — which has already been renewed for Season 2 — is set to premiere with a Certified Fresh 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 consists of six episodes, averaging a little over 30 minutes apiece, so don’t miss the start of this new adventure when it premieres at 10 p.m. ET Sunday, January 18, on HBO and streaming with an HBO Max subscription.