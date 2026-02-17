What Might Happen If A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Goes Beyond The Books Like Game Of Thrones? The Creator Has Thought About This

Game of Thrones was definitely a HBO show that got the world talking, and in recent years the franchise has grown thanks to two new spinoffs. While the GoT finale is still controversial, fans are invested in Westeros again. The latest is a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), but could the show run after it runs out of material from the books? Creator/showrunner Ira Parker has weighed in on that possibility.

Folks who watched the flagship series will remember how Game of Thrones surpassed George R.R. Martin's novels (which still haven't been released to this day). It's still unclear how the books will end, and if they'll be different than what we saw in the book to screen adaptation. In an interview from MovieZine's TikTok, Parker addressed how long the new spinoff might run, saying:

Look, there are three novellas. Look, if we got to do three, I would be thrilled if we got to do all those novellas. The truth is I would take Dunk and Egg all the way through until the end of their lives.

Honestly, sign me up. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trolled Game of Thrones fans from the start, establishing its own unique, comedic tone in the process. I'd love to see how that continues to be explored in future seasons, going to the of the protagonists' lives. We'll just have to wait and see if the network officially green lights more episodes after its first season.

If A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ends up having long legs, it could very well pass over author George R.R. Martin's novellas about Dunk and Egg. Luckily it sounds like there's a plan in place for if/when that occurs. In the same interview, Parker said:

George has suggested that maybe me and him could write outlines for the seasons if we were to ever get beyond that.

Martin has been working closely on AKOTSK, and it seems like that's going to continue if the spinoff ends up having a long life on the small screen. Some fans even like it more than House of the Dragon, partly thanks to its more contained story and irreverent tone. The two prequels couldn't be more different, despite being set in Westeros and featuring Targaryens.

The most recent episode "In the Name of the Mother", the drama of the prequel reached a boiling point, with Duncan going through an epic trial of seven, with major consequences.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airs new episodes Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Only time will tell how many seasons are in our future.