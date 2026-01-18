How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online from anywhere

How To Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, January 18 (US, CA) | Monday, January 19 (UK, AU) New Episodes: every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT (US) Channel: HBO US Stream: HBO Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Preview

The third TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise is about to bolt onto streaming services with this rags to chainmail tale about two loveable Westerosi underdogs: Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his diminutive squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Promisingly, this prequel to the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones (2011-2019) has already gained the author’s approval (plus a Season 2 renewal). So, saddle up as we explain below how to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online and stream new episodes weekly no matter where you are.

Created by Martin and Ira Parker, AKOTSK exclusively covers the events of The Hedge Knight (1998), the first entry in Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. It returns us to Westeros about a century after House of the Dragon, and some ninety year’s before Joffrey Baratheon’s reign on the Iron Throne, as the Targaryen dynasty falls into decline: weakened, their stable of dragons exterminated, yet still clinging to power.

It’s against this backdrop that AKOTSK is set. But it’s a different beast to both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. There are no mythical creatures laying waste to vast armies, no far-reaching political machinations for supremacy over the kingdom. It’s more earthbound: the scope smaller, the tone refreshingly jovial.

The six-part series will begin with Ser Duncan, a jobbing hedge knight intent on gaining glory through one of the great houses, and Egg, his gutsy squire and a young man with a big secret, as they journey to Ashford Meadow to prove themselves in a tournament. Though soon both the stakes and lances are raised when Duncan makes an enemy of the wrathful Prince Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett).

As trumpeted in the marketing, it’s “a journey far from the throne”. It might not breath fire like former Martin adaptations, but it echoes loudly with heart, champions courage, and privileges the perspective of the smallfolk rather than King's Landing’s corrupt upper echelons. Martin has seen the upcoming episodes, gushing that he “loved them” on his personal blog. And HBO clearly have faith in the spinoff’s success: it’s already been greenlit for a second season, even before the show’s official debut.

Return to Westeros with our following viewing guide. This will explain how to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online and with a VPN if you’re currently out of the country.

Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Brace for impact: US viewers will be able to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on the HBO channel or HBO Max from Sunday, January 18. Episodes will go out from 10pm ET/PT and new installments will arrive at the same time each week. If you don't have linear TV, subscribe to HBO Max from $10.99 a month.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including HBO Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, head to HBO Max.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

To watch the Game of Thrones prequel in Canada, grab a subscription to Crave. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will receive its big debut there on Sunday, January 18, simultaneous with its US release.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Aussies can enjoy weekly episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms from Monday, January 19 when they sign up for a HBO Max subscription.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen traveling in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re currently based.

How to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Those based in Blighty will want a Sky TV or NOW subscription to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with new episodes airing at 3am GMT every Monday morning from January 19. They will also have a repeat in the evening at 9pm GMT.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 12-month minimum term membership at £4.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Trailer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Official Final Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall ("Dunk")

Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen ("Egg")

Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion "Brightflame" Targaryen

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor "Breakspear" Targaryen

Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle

Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon

Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen

Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway

Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron "The Drunken" Targaryen

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer

Steve Wall as Lord Leo "Longthorn" Tyrell

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Episode 1: Sunday, January 18

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Episode 2: Sunday, January 25

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Episode 3: Sunday, February 1

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Episode 4: Sunday, February 8

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Episode 5: Sunday, February 15

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Episode 6: Sunday, February 22