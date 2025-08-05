Bad Bunny Was Amazing In Happy Gilmore 2, But Hearing Him Impersonate Adam Sandler In Spanish Is Next Level Amazing

Ever since the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , I’ve been obsessed with the dynamic between Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny . Talk about the dynamite duo I never knew we needed! Their on-screen chemistry was everything; however, with every video and interview that comes out about them, I love them even more. Now, they've taken that adoration and hilarity to a new level as the singer read some of his co-star's iconic lines in Spanish.

Alright, so, in this video from Netflix, Bad Bunny dubbed lines from some of Adam Sandler’s best movies . This included him providing Spanish takes on moments from Murder Mystery, Big Daddy, Leo, Hubie Halloween, Hustle, and, of course, Happy Gilmore 2 (you can watch all these films with a Netflix subscription , by the way). Take a look:

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

Now, let’s start with this whole concept in general, because it’s brilliant. Bad Bunny showed us his acting chops not only in Happy Gilmore 2 but on SNL too (let’s hope he comes back to host and be musical guest again), and he got to do that again with this. He really gave each take his all – even though most ended in him snickering to himself – and honestly, I was quite impressed.

I was particularly amused by the Murder Mystery clip. The scene featured a very frustrated Sandler talking to Jennifer Aniston’s character about how he could use a lamp as a weapon. Bad Bunny really added anguish to his take on the moment, and like him, I was laughing by the end of his reading.

Read More About Bad Bunny And Adam Sandler (Image credit: Netflix, Happy Madison) ‘I Was A Little Tipsy’: The Funny (And Sweet) Story Behind Adam Sandler And Bad Bunny Meeting For The First Time Before Happy Gilmore 2

Then, while he needed two takes at Leo, he honestly killed it in the end. The scene from the animated movie was very wholesome and genuine, and that’s what the singer brought to the moment, too.

My favorite line-reading, though, was by far the Hustle one. First of all, the scene is really funny, as Adam Sandler yells a compliment into his phone, and then asks a random person if that sounded dirty. Then, Bad Bunny’s recreation of it was great, and just like he cracked himself up at the end, I was laughing too. I also just loved that they highlighted one of my favorite movies from the SNL vet that I really believe more folks should watch. (Seriously, if you haven’t seen Hustle, take this as a sign to go watch it.)

Arguably, however, the most entertaining reading goes to Happy Gilmore 2 for a few reasons. First of all, knowing how much Bad Bunny loves Sandler plays into it all, and that fact is amplified by seeing him both in the clip from the movie and this line-reading moment. Secondly, the fact that the musician was saying the lines for technically everyone in the scene, with the exception of Marcello Hernandez, made matters funnier. So, all around, it was a hoot. Plus, it just hammered home my opinion that his character, Oscar the caddy, really is the best part of this sequel.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, these clips of Bad Bunny reading Adam Sandler’s lines in Spanish truly were next level, and it honestly leveled up their bromance in such a fun way. Now, let's hope and pray they do another movie together!