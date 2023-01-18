Netflix Reveals Look At Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2, But Jennifer Aniston’s Jacket Is All I’m Focusing On

Actor/writer/comedian Adam Sandler has a few co-stars that he’s known for working with, including Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston. The latter appeared with the Sandman in Murder Mystery, which was so successful it was given a sequel. Netflix revealed a look at Murder Mystery 2, but Aniston’s jacket is all I’m focusing on.

The A+ chemistry shared between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler was on full display in the first Murder Mystery movie, which was a massive hit on Netflix. Fans have been patiently waiting for news about the sequel , which will arrive on March 31st. The streaming service also provided us with a great look at the dynamic duo, with the Friends icon looking particularly stylish. Check it out for yourself below courtesy of Netflix’s official Twitter ,

Struggling as full-time detectives, Nick & Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own wedding. Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston return in MURDER MYSTERY 2 on March 31 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/2ck196mxtSJanuary 18, 2023 See more

The Spitz family is back , baby! And while they only barely managed to make it out of the first movie alive, they’ll once again try to solve a case in Jeremy Garelick’s Murder Mystery 2 . Although the movie’s contents are still largely a mystery, this offers a glimpse of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reprising their roles for the burgeoning franchise’s first sequel. Hopefully we get a trailer sooner rather than later.

The above image comes to us as Netflix has revealed the release date of the various original movies coming to the streaming service over the next year. Luckily we won’t have to wait all that long to finally see Aniston and Sandler back on the screen together, as the Murder Mystery sequel will be released in just a few months. And I have to wonder what other killer outfits Jennifer Aniston might be rocking throughout its runtime.

Between her roles in Apple TV’s The Morning Show and the Murder Mystery franchise, Jennifer Aniston has become a bonafide stream queen. She also participated in HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, which basically broke the internet. And through it all Aniston remains utterly ageless, to the confusion and joy of her generation of fans.

Of course, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Ansiton aren’t the only actors starring in Murder Mystery 2. They’ll be joined by Shazam’s Mark Strong, Barb and Star ’s Annie Mumolo , Tony Goldwyn, and Wilmer Valderrama. We’ll just have to wait and see if any of their costumes can compete with the looks worn by Jennifer Aniston.