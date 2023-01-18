Netflix Reveals Look At Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2, But Jennifer Aniston’s Jacket Is All I’m Focusing On
Sandler and Aniston are back for Netflix's Murder Mystery 2.
Actor/writer/comedian Adam Sandler has a few co-stars that he’s known for working with, including Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston. The latter appeared with the Sandman in Murder Mystery, which was so successful it was given a sequel. Netflix revealed a look at Murder Mystery 2, but Aniston’s jacket is all I’m focusing on.
The A+ chemistry shared between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler was on full display in the first Murder Mystery movie, which was a massive hit on Netflix. Fans have been patiently waiting for news about the sequel, which will arrive on March 31st. The streaming service also provided us with a great look at the dynamic duo, with the Friends icon looking particularly stylish. Check it out for yourself below courtesy of Netflix’s official Twitter,
Struggling as full-time detectives, Nick & Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own wedding. Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston return in MURDER MYSTERY 2 on March 31 #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/2ck196mxtSJanuary 18, 2023
The Spitz family is back, baby! And while they only barely managed to make it out of the first movie alive, they’ll once again try to solve a case in Jeremy Garelick’s Murder Mystery 2. Although the movie’s contents are still largely a mystery, this offers a glimpse of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reprising their roles for the burgeoning franchise’s first sequel. Hopefully we get a trailer sooner rather than later.
The above image comes to us as Netflix has revealed the release date of the various original movies coming to the streaming service over the next year. Luckily we won’t have to wait all that long to finally see Aniston and Sandler back on the screen together, as the Murder Mystery sequel will be released in just a few months. And I have to wonder what other killer outfits Jennifer Aniston might be rocking throughout its runtime.
Between her roles in Apple TV’s The Morning Show and the Murder Mystery franchise, Jennifer Aniston has become a bonafide stream queen. She also participated in HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, which basically broke the internet. And through it all Aniston remains utterly ageless, to the confusion and joy of her generation of fans.
Of course, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Ansiton aren’t the only actors starring in Murder Mystery 2. They’ll be joined by Shazam’s Mark Strong, Barb and Star’s Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn, and Wilmer Valderrama. We’ll just have to wait and see if any of their costumes can compete with the looks worn by Jennifer Aniston.
Murder Mystery 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix on March 31st. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. We’ll just have to wait and see if a threequel ends up being ordered by the streaming service.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.